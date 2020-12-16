Sara Underwood Heats Up The Kitchen In A Nearly-Backless White Crop Top

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood surprised her 8.9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a triple update that gave them a glimpse into her daily life. Sara and her partner Jacob Witzling recently finished an upgrade to their tiny cabin in the woods, which she has been referring to in her captions as “castle cabin.”

In the first shot, Sara had her back towards the camera as she stood in front of a gas stove with some butcher block countertops on either side. Every inch of the space was utilized, with wall-mounted racks for spices, a magnetic knife block, and even a tiny shelf for a few plants. Sara had several ingredients chopped and ready to go on cutting boards, including asparagus, carrots, red cabbage and more.

She rocked a pair of high-waisted jeans with two different washes, a lighter one near her pert posterior and a slightly darker wash towards the sides and on the pockets. The waistband hugged her slim waist, highlighting her hourglass shape, and she paired the denim with a simple yet sexy white crop top. The shirt was almost backless, with just a strip of ruched fabric stretching horizontally across her lower back, the rest of her sun-kissed skin on display.

She had her blond locks pulled back in a low bun, which further accentuated her elegant neck and bare back. The garment had long sleeves, and she faced the stove as she held her dog Homer in her arms.

The reasoning behind Sara’s actions in the first shot was explained in the subsequent two images, which both featured Homer in the process of stealing a few bites of the prepared ingredients, including a whole carrot.

Sara mentioned in the caption of the post that she would be sharing even more images of her newly constructed kitchen shortly, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 31,200 likes within 15 hours, as well as 202 comments from her eager audience.

“Christmas comes early for Homer,” one fan joked, referring to Sara’s four-legged food thief.

“Such on point decor and thoughtfulness! Love it down to the detail of wood electric outlet covers. Definitely going to steal some kitchen inspiration,” another follower chimed in.

“Being held by you doesn’t seem like a punishment,” a third fan remarked.

“Love this picture,” yet another commented, including a trio of heart eyes emoji in the compliment.

