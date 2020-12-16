Gabby Allen Does Splits On Top Of Off-Road Vehicle In Bikini Top & Unbuttoned Shorts

Gabby Allen looked to be having the time of her life in her latest Instagram update. The reality television star shared a series of photos that saw her rocking a tiny bikini while enjoying a ride on the top of an off-road vehicle.

For her day of fun in the sun, Gabby sported a tiny turquoise bikini with red flames on it. The top featured triangle cups that showed off her cleavage. The bottoms were skimpy with straps that tied into bows on the sides of her hips. She also sported a red-and-white patterned scarf wrapped around her head and the lower half of her face.

Gabby’s update consisted of three pictures. The popular influencer appeared to be in the desert for the snapshots. An orange-and-black off-road vehicle was included in two of the photos, and the popular influencer flaunted her curves in another snap.

In the first picture, Gabby wore a pair of unbuttoned denim shorts. She did the splits on top of the vehicle. With her toes pointed, she flaunted her toned legs. She placed one hand between her legs and held the scarf in her other hand. She looked off to one side while showcasing her figure.

Gabby was standing in the sand in the second frame with the dune buggy out of sight. With her toes buried in the sand, she bent one knee and posed with one leg in front of the other. She held her hands near the sides of her swimsuit bottoms while she gazed at the camera. The pose showed off her curvy hips and tight abs as well as her ample chest. Her bronze skin popped against the bright blue sky.

The third image was similar to the first. The photographer was standing further away from the dune buggy, giving fans a better look at the front of the vehicle. With her eyes closed, Gabby tilted her head back.

In the caption, Gabby indicated that she had an incredible experience.

Judging from the amount of flame emoji in the comments section, her fans enjoyed seeing her scantily clad.

Some fans left flattering comments.

“Omg I can’t deal,” joked one admirer.

“Wowwww how amazing,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“Love it,” a third fan wrote.

“Great shots!!” a fourth comment read.

Just yesterday, Gabby showed off her killer figure in a skimpy black two-piece bathing suit. The update included two photos that gave her online audience a nice look at the front of her bod as well as her pert booty.