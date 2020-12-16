Kate Middleton Is Reportedly Just A ‘Working Mom’ With Three Kids & A Royal Title

Kate Middleton is apparently just a “working mom” with three kids and a royal title, per a new report by People Magazine. The future Queen of England does school drop-offs in ponytails and jeans, and runs her busy household alongside her husband, and they reportedly keep their private lives centered around their family.

She and Prince William, who will one day inherit the throne as the King of England, are very “chilled at home,” said a friend of the Duchess of Cambridge to People, and stressed that the couple’s London base is a normal, busy family home with kids running around and knocking things over. The source stressed that there are no airs and graces to the parents. This same friend said that when Kate is behind closed doors with her children, she is a very confident mom and no pushover. If her children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — misbehave, they are “told off,” per the insider.

The publication quoted the friend of the duchess who explained that during a normal week, Kate is either in her gym clothes or a dress and sneakers with very little makeup, running late and apologizing like any young mother with three kids under the age of seven. However, her job is uniquely different than that of most women.

Some of those who help Kate maintain both her private and her public persona, reported People, are her parents Carole and Michael; the family’s nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo, who has been with the clan since 2014; and her personal assistant and stylist Natasha Archer. This group assists when Kate has personal engagements on behalf of the monarchy and her grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth, as well as in her everyday life when she would like to spend some one-on-one time with her husband William.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

These precious moments as husband and wife are spent at places like a local pub where the duo discusses their children and life, claimed the source.

Kate and William shared some rare alone time over the past two weeks as they embarked on a royal train tour that connected them with frontline workers, volunteers, care staff, teachers, schoolchildren, and young people. During their travels, the pair paid tribute to those who have gone “above and beyond” during the pandemic.

In an Instagram post seen here, the couple thanked workers at FareShare on the Manchester stop of their tour who have ensured that vulnerable families have access to food. The duke and duchess also shared a snap taken during day two of their tour as they met elderly residents of a care home in Twerton, where the royals paid tribute to the efforts of care staff across the country, as seen here.