Cindy Prado Shows Off Toned Abs & Tempting Cleavage In Workout Gear

Model and influencer Cindy Prado has a penchant for enticing her nearly 2 million Instagram followers with spicy, multi-pic uploads several times a week. She continued the trend on Wednesday morning with a sultry new slideshow that included three stunning snaps of her gym-honed physique in formfitting workout gear.

Throughout the spread, the 28-year-old appeared to be out on a run with an energy drink in hand and wireless headphones on her head. All the while, she sported a scanty sports bra that left her toned abs and tempting cleavage visible. She also wore skintight leggings that accentuated the slight curves of her slender frame.

Prado captioned the update by expressing her enthusiasm for early morning runs. She also referred to the sexy ensemble she wore as her “Miami winter workout outfit.” Finally, she did her best to advertise the beverage that she was carrying in the shared photos.

In spite of the obvious sponsorship of the post, Prado’s fans were firmly on-board with the provocative pictorial. Less than an hour after its appearance on her timeline, the slideshow was zeroing in on the 10,000-like mark. Moreover, the comments section was flush with followers publicly swooning over her sensuous display.

“Sooo cute and super sexy [fire emoji] [flexed biceps emoji],” opined one avid supporter.

“Always looking lovely Cindy,” wrote a second commenter, who further pledged to sample the aforementioned energy drink.

“Perfect figure!!!” exclaimed a third devotee. “Bravo!!!”

All three of the pictures included in the update showed Prado out among the elements in her workout attire. Although she was the obvious subject of every slide, palm trees, grass and a blue ocean could be seen unfocused in the background.

The FHM and Maxim model wore a tiny, charcoal-colored top composed only of long sleeves and a strip of fabric along the neckline. As a result, her sports bra provided the only real coverage for her trunk. Due to its scanty nature, the divide between her breasts was clearly presented in the photos, as were her sculpted abdominal muscles and bare navel. Her bra closely resembled the hue of her top, while her leggings appeared to be a perfect match.

Prado’s golden hair featured luscious curls that blanketed her shoulders, arms and bustline throughout the slider. Meanwhile, her picturesque face projected a seductive smolder, even as her eyes were obscured by wireframe sunglasses.

The first two shots were taken from a medium-wide angle, while the final snap of the series captured Prado’s smiling face and perky bosom from close range.

One week prior, Prado was similarly impressive in a post that found her posing in a skimpy, pink bikini set that was emblazoned with multicolored butterflies.