Tyrese Gibson Shares His Insane Theory On How To Stay ‘COVID Free’

Tyrese Gibson is known for sharing some outlandish posts on his social media pages. One of his newest is no exception as The Fast and the Furious franchise actor is now suggesting how one can be “COVID free.” In a new Instagram upload — seen here— Tyrese shared a photo of himself sitting on a plane with a scarf wrapped around his face, to comply with mask-wearing procedures on flights.

In the caption, he noted he was thinking of some “random sh*t” which just happened to be his COVID-19 defense strategy.

“One of my secrets for staying COVID free is I sleep with the heat on 90 degrees every night lol,” he wrote. “Been sleeping at this temp for 15 years so it’s nothing new….. But….. Rumor has it if you catch Covid it doesn’t survive warm temperatures?”

Tyrese was immediately met with harsh criticism in his comments section, as well as over on Twitter. His caption took a major right turn after his health secret hack, where he began discussing how people are not loyal to one another. Despite changing the topic, it seemed all anyone could focus on was how he sets his thermostat to 90 degrees every night, especially since he lives in Los Angeles, California.

“Bro. Wtf are you talking about??” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Makes absolutely zero sense,” a second added.

Over on Twitter, Tyrese was absolutely ripped apart for his bizarre theory.

“Celebrities like him who have a large following shouldn’t be saying reckless sh*t like this,” a user tweeted.

“He’s right though; it’s harder to catch covid if your house is too hot for other humans to enter,” another person joked.

Of course, there is no backing to Tyrese’s COVID-19 hack so his loyal followers should not follow his lead in avoiding the virus.

For several hours on December 15, the Transformers actor was a trending topic on Twitter in the United States. His odd post had many recalling his bizarre Instagram behavior from 2017 and 2018. Tyrese came under intense scrutiny for several disturbing posts where he slammed Dwyane Johnson for his role in the Fast and Furious saga. He also said Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith offered him $5 million to stay off social media as many feared for his mental health. His claims about the famous couple were eventually revealed to be untrue.

Tyrese has since added 15 new posts on Instagram since his pensive upload and doesn’t seem too bothered by the attention he’s getting. On December 15, he also shared another post where he called himself a D-list celebrity and noted that he felt to lucky to have everything he has during the pandemic which has cost others so much. For now, he has not responded to the COVID-19 backlash.