Ashley Roberts Wows In Floral Cut-Out Top & Leather Pants At Work

Ashley Roberts, who is one-fifth of the successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls, took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new content. The “Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)” hitmaker is a showbiz presenter on Heart FM’s breakfast show in the United Kingdom, which is hosted by Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston. On Wednesday morning, Roberts turned up to work in a stylish ensemble.

The multiplatinum-selling singer stunned in a black floral-print top with long sleeves. The item of clothing was cut-out around the decolletage area and was tied-up at the front. She tucked the attire into her high-waisted black leather pants that were fairly loose-fitted. Roberts teamed the look with pointy black heels and painted her short fingernails with a coat of polish of the same color. She tied back her blond hair and styled her locks in a high bun. Roberts is a fan of body art and showed off the tattoos inked behind her ear and on her left foot.

The 39-year-old treated her followers to four slides of content within one post.

In the first shot, she was snapped sitting on top of a white surface in front of a large window. The entertainer cross her legs and held her hands out beside her. Roberts gazed directly at the camera lens with a huge smile and showed off her pearly whites.

In the next slide, the songstress sat up straight and positioned herself to the right. Roberts showcased her side profile and appeared to be looking down.

In the third frame, she shared a boomerang of herself with Holden in a different location. Roberts was captured on a black chair while Holden leaned back onto a circular table. The duo both kicked up their left legs and crossed them over the other.

Holden, 49, matched a white jumper with her boots. She opted for a shimmery high-waisted skirt that fell below her knees and sported her shoulder-length locks down.

In the tags, Roberts credited House of CB and River Island for her attire.

In the span of seven hours, her post racked up more than 12,300 likes and over 140 comments, proving to be very popular with her 615,000 followers.

“Wow you look stunning,” one user wrote adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Oh that is a fabulous ensemble!” another person shared.

“You are as beautiful as ever Ashley,” remarked a third fan.

“You always look lovely, if I was on the radio I’d be rocking up in my PJs and a bobble hat,” a fourth admirer commented.