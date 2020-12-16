Morgan Ketzner Looks Smoking-Hot In Teeny Daisy Dukes & Crop Top

Morgan Ketzner looked comfy and casual in a skimpy outfit for her most recent Instagram upload on Wednesday morning. The bikini model flaunted her killer curves as she relaxed by the pool.

In the shots, Morgan looked smoking-hot in a pair of teeny Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts were high-waisted and wrapped snugly around her slim midsection. They also offered up a peek at her round booty and put her long, lean legs on full display.

She added a semi-sheer beige top with a striped pattern. The shirt included short, billowy sleeves that flaunted her toned arms. It also featured a plunging neckline that showcased her ample cleavage. The top tied in the front and highlighted her flat tummy and rock-hard abs as well. The look was accessorized with a pair of tan sneakers.

In the first photo, Morgan sat near a swimming pool with both knees bent. She placed her hands behind her for balance. Her shoulders were back as she tilted her head down while giving a steamy stare into the camera.

She wore her sandy blond hair parted in the center. The locks were pulled back behind her head. However, she left a few strands free to frame her face.

In the second shot, she pulled one leg in near her body and rested her hands over her leg while leaning forward. In the background, tons of green foliage could be seen. A bright blue sky with white clouds was also visible. Morgan geotagged her location as Scottsdale, Arizona.

Morgan’s 628,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time showing their love for the post. The photos garnered more than 3,400 likes within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 160 remarks during that time.

“Gorgeous babe,” one follower stated.

“Nice legs, Morgan,” another wrote.

“Awesome beautiful it is a plesure [sic] and honor to see a real beauty like you,” a third user gushed.

“Pretty and charming,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to stepping in front of the camera scantily clad. She’s become known for rocking racy looks that accentuate her flawless figure.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Morgan recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she sported a pair of high-waisted red panties and a matching lace bra. That post has racked up more than 22,000 likes and over 680 comments thus far.