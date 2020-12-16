Dasha Mart Flaunts Voluptuous Chest In Low-Cut Mini Dress

Model Dasha Mart took to Instagram on Wednesday to flaunt her fabulous figure in a chic and sexy mini dress. The number featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high slits that gave her followers plenty to talk about.

Dasha’s dress was black, and her voluptuous chest looked like it was about to spill out of the low-cut top. The garment had several large silver buttons up the front, with the top button just below her breasts. The garment also had slits on each side, showing off the fronts of her thighs. Black satin ribbons laced through silver grommets on the sides of the slits, giving the outfit an edgy vibe.

The popular influencer wore her hair parted in the middle and styled straight.

Dasha added some bling to her outfit with a pair of sparkly dangle earrings that skimmed the tops of her shoulders.

According to the getotag, Dasha was at Bal Harbour Shops for the photo shoot, which consisted of three snapshots. She posed by a large round structure, with a few storefronts visible behind her.

In the first picture, Dasha leaned against the item while holding her hand up to the side of her face as she gazed at the camera. With her other hand on her hip and her legs crossed, she showed off her amazing cleavage and curvy hips.

The second snap was similar to the first except Dasha smiled at the camera while she flaunted her fit physique.

Dasha was back to being serious in the final frame, and she gave the lens a fierce look while she remained in the same pose as the previous photos.

In the caption, Dasha wrote that the garment was available from online retailer Catwalk Connection. She also asked her followers where they were from.

It seemed that many of her admirers were too distracted to answer her question, as most of the replies focused on how incredible she looked.

“Wow! Absolutely beautiful,” one Instagram user wrote, adding several emoji that included a kiss.

“So beautifull [sic] ur smile is amazing,” a second follower chimed in.

“[L]ooking so gorgeous,” a third admirer added with star emoji.

“You’re the most beautiful woman in the world,” a fourth person wrote.

Last week, Dasha shared a sexy update that saw her rocking a different kind of black mini dress. The number had a sheer panel on the top that teased her cleavage. She paired it with high-heeled sandals that crisscrossed up her calves.