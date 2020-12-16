Pixie Lott Dazzles In Glittery Bra Top & Miniskirt For Festive Upload

Pixie Lott took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The British singer is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and put on a dazzling display for her most recent post.

The “Mama Do (Uh Oh, Uh Oh)” chart-topper stunned in a long-sleeved black garment that featured a roll neck. Over the top, Pixie opted for a glittery silver bra top that featured thin straps. She teamed the ensemble with a matching miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh. Pixie styled her straight blond hair down with a middle part and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 29-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she posed in front of a plain white wall. The songstress — who is currently a coach on The Voice Kids in the U.K. — raised both her arms above her head and tilted her face to the left. Pixie sported a smiley expression while keeping her eyes closed.

In the next slide, she was captured slightly further back, which helped show off a hint of her legs. Pixie kept both arms raised and gazed directly at the camera lens with a happy look.

In the tags, she credited the fashion brand NUÉ for her attire.

Pixie geotagged her upload with London, United Kingdom, informing her social media audience where these snapshots were taken.

For her caption, Pixie informed fans that the post was an ad for Amazon Music UK, explaining that the company has exclusive Christmas singles for customers to listen to during the festive season.

In the span of 21 hours, her post racked up more than 9,700 likes and over 80 comments, proving to be very popular with her 700,000 followers.

“You are shining shimmering splendid,” one user wrote, adding numerous sparkle emoji.

“I love your glittery outfit,” another person shared.

“You look fabulous. Lovely outfit,” remarked a third fan.

“Sparkling with beauty,” a fourth admirer commented.

Pixie is currently engaged to her boyfriend Oliver Cheshire. In a recent interview with The Sun, she discussed how she wants to have a big family and how the pandemic delayed their wedding.

“I’m a big family girl, a very big family girl. Family is everything for me so I would love to have my own family when I can find the time. When the time is right I would love that. It’s such an amazing thing to have,” she said.