Jessica Chastain Looks Radiant In Red For New Photo Series: ‘Alexa, Play ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Jessica Chastain delighted her massive fan base on Instagram when she shared a series of sizzling new shots that saw her rocking a Christmas-inspired outfit. The December 16 update included five new images of her wearing the same look.

The first image in the series captured the actress posing in the center of the frame. She stood against a gray background that was simple, ensuring that it did not take away from her beautiful look. She tilted her head at a slight angle and met the lens with a smile. Chastain extended both arms in front of her, joining them together in the center. Chastain posed with her figure turned in profile for the second image.

In the third photo, the A-lister showed off her fun side, throwing her head back and raising her arms over her head as she ran her hands through her tresses. The next shot showed Chastain with a big smile on her face as she looked directly ahead. In the last image in the deck, Chastain met the lens with an alluring stare.

Chastain sported a glittery red top that complemented the color of her hair. It had padded shoulders and loose sleeves that gave the look a vintage vibe. The bottom of its sleeves were tight on Chastain’s wrists, ending right before her hands. The piece had a high neckline that covered her collar, and a matching set of strings were tied in a bow near her chest.

She styled her long, red locks with a center part and loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and back.

In the caption, Chastain got into the Christmas spirit, asking Alexa to play “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey.

As of this writing, the post has only been live on Chastain’s page for a short time, but it’s already earned more than 80,000 likes and 700-plus comments. Some Instagrammers applauded her choice of a song, while many others were quick to praise her beauty.

“Omg you are soooo pretty. I love you my angel,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts.

“LOVE U SO MUCH MY QUEEN. YOU ARE ALWAYS SO FREAKING BEAUTIFUL,” a second social media user exclaimed.

“Woman you are PERFECT my everyday inspiration,” a third fan raved with the addition of a few flames.

“All I want for Christmas IS you, wow woman. Amazing as usual,” one more commented.