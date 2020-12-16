Stassi Schroeder Says She’s ‘Over’ Being Pregnant As She Shows Off 37-Week Baby Bump

The former 'Vanderpump Rules' star is due to deliver her daughter in early January.

Stassi Schroeder showed off her baby bump three weeks before she’s due to give birth.

The former Vanderpump Rules star, who is expecting a baby girl with her husband Beau Clark in early January, shared a new photo on her Instagram stories to show her followers just how far along she is. The 32-year-old mom-to-be snapped a mirror selfie from her bedroom while wearing a lace bra and gray sweatpants, leaving her bulging belly on full display.

“37 weeks pregnant…and over it,” read text on the image.

You can see the photo here.

In the comments section to a repost of the photo shared on the Vanderpump Rules Babies Instagram page, fans raved over how great Stassi looks in her final weeks of pregnancy.

“Beautiful glowing mama,” one supporter wrote.

“You look beautiful,” another user added. “Can’t wait to see the little one. Bet Beau is over the moon!”

“You have dropped… won’t be long now!!!” a third fan wrote to the former Bravo star.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

As she enters the home stretch of her pregnancy, Stassi also posted footage of a dinner her husband prepared for her as they dined on the terrace of their Hollywood Hills home.

“Tip 1 I’ll l give my daughter: marry someone who cooks for you,” the Next Level Basic author told her followers.

The former Straight Up With Stassi podcast host and her husband have gotten plenty of mileage out of her bump ever since they first announced their pregnancy in June. In addition to posing for formal maternity portraits, including one of Stassi fully nude with just a sheet draped over her belly, the couple has hammed it up with lighthearted uploads over the past few months.

Earlier this month, in a post seen here, a very pregnant Stassi lounged on the couch with her shirt hiked up to flaunt her belly as the couple’s two dogs sat alongside her. While Beau happily noted that he was “locked down” with his “4 lovely ladies,” Stassi chimed in to poke fun at her lack of glam.

“So much sex appeal,” she wrote.

In another pic shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, seen here, Stassi was captured in a stretchy sweatsuit paired with sparkly heels as her bare belly hung over her pants while she chomped on a snack.

“Sex symbol right here,” she wrote.

The expectant mama even dressed up her bump for Halloween with a peekaboo fetus look and joked that she was going to frame a pic of the gruesome costume and hang it in her baby’s nursery.