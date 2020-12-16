Kindly Myers Exposes Busty Cleavage In A Cut-Out Lace Bralette: ‘Unbothered’

“Professional smokeshow” Kindly Myers put her busty curves front and center in an eye-popping new photo shared with her Instagram followers December 16. The sizzling blonde bared her cleavage in a cut-out lace bralette, exuding a sexy air of nonchalance as she stretched her arms to the side and displayed her voluptuous chest.

The steamy upload was closely cropped to Kindly’s buxom assets, which the revealing top generously showcased. Although the white number sported a mock neckline that hid her décolletage entirely, the sexy design exposed an ample view of her bosom. The bralette had a broad underband that slid under her breasts, which were covered with wide strips of fabric that created an inverted v-shaped gash in the middle.

The top appeared to have underwire cups for support and fit snuggly on her perky chest. It was decorated with an elegant floral print that added femininity to the saucy look. A dainty scalloped trim further embellished the lacy fabric, drawing even more attention to her shapely bust.

Kindly paired the piece with a light-blue denim jacket. She left it coquettishly slide off of her shoulders, giving off boho chic vibes in the stylish ensemble. She wore her hair in tousled curls that fluttered in the wind, spilling down her shoulder and brushing over the side of her chest. She tipped her head and closed her eyes, showing the hint of a serene smile.

Her taut midriff was partly featured in the snap, which teased a glimpse of the tattoo on her flank. The picture also gave fans a peek at the silver ring on her finger, which beautifully completed the hot look.

Kindly accompanied the post with a flirty caption that echoed the laid back atmosphere of the shoot. She credited the picture to professional photographer Joshua Paull, who has collaborated with the Playboy model for numerous steamy photoshoots shared to her Instagram page.

The upload immediately caught the eyes of Kindly’s fans, garnering 8,000 likes in the first hour. Plenty of her online admirers also dropped gushing messages in the comments section, complimenting her beauty, outfit, and hairstyle.

“Absolutely gorgeous u look fantastic,” said one person.

“Love the way your hair falls in this shot Kindly,” chimed in another follower.

“Whata [sic] stunning photo of you Kindly,” remarked a third fan, who further expressed their adoration with an assortment of hearts and flames.

“I can’t describe your beauty nd [sic] hotness,” raved a fourth Instagram user, leaving a trail of heart-eyes and fire emoji. “I love this pic,” they added.