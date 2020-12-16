Nicole Scherzinger Looks Flawless In Sweats While Cozying Up In The Studio

Nicole Scherzinger shared a new post to her Instagram feed on December 16 where she looked super cozy in the studio. The Masked Singer panelist looked to be recording new music in what she called her “happy place.”

In the upload, Nicole rocked a comfortable cream-colored hoodie and sweatpants set, which was extra baggy. She paired the outfit with a matching knit beanie, which she wore large headphones over. Her long dark locks were down and in loose waves, with oversized gold hoop earrings that peered out from underneath. Her long black manicured fingernails matched her hair and stuck out from her baggy sleeves.

The Pussycat Dolls leader sang into a large microphone while keeping her eyes closed in the dimly lit room. Behind Nicole were large paisley-covered walls adorned with white twinkle lights. Next to her was a small table that held some recording tech, as well as a cup of tea to keep her vocal cords soothed as she belted out some lyrics.

In the caption for the post, Nicole noted that music was her “therapy” and her “love” and added a black-and-orange heart emoji for extra emphasis. The “Don’t Cha” singer didn’t give any clues to what she might be recording, whether it is a new single or parts of a new album. The FOX star’s last solo studio album came in 2014. The Pussycat Dolls haven’t had one of their own since 2008’s Doll Domination.

The new post from Nicole got a lot of love from her millions of followers. In under 12 hours, the upload racked up over 77,000 likes and hundreds of comments. The 42-year-old’s supporters filled the comments section with sweet compliments, while some hoped for a swift release of some new tunes.

“Can’t wait be able to hear ALL this,” one fan wrote with a crown symbol, hinting that Nicole was a queen.

“Cant wait to listen to your new stuff Nicole! so happy to see u back in the studio!” a second follower added.

“New music? I love your beautiful voice and your beautiful soul” a third said with several red-heart emoji.

“Whew can’t wait to hear what you been working on,” a fourth wrote.

Nicole’s oversized comfy ensemble was quite the difference from the many outfits she has been sporting on Instagram lately. The “Buttons” songstress has been flashing her incredible body on social media in the last several weeks as she showed off her different revealing outfits from The Masked Singer tapings.