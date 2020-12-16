‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Holds Coat Open To Show Off Strapless Top In Dressing Room

Thylane rocked a layered look.

Thylane Blondeau, a popular French model who was deemed the “Most Beautiful Girl in the World” when she was younger, delighted her fans by giving them a behind-the-scenes look at one of her fashion shoots.

In her latest Instagram pic, Thylane, 19, appeared to be inside a dressing room, where she posed in front of a clothing rack packed with apparel. Much of the attire was warm outerwear, including puffer jackets and denim coats.

The style star stood before a mirror to snap a selfie of her casual layered look. She wore a skintight black tube top that exposed a generous amount of her smooth décolletage. Her next layer was a black leather motorcycle jacket with contrasting cream trim and a buckle detail on the waist. Thylane used her free hand to hold one side of the coat open, providing a better look at her tiny top. Her ensemble included one more larger jacket that was olive green with bright orange lining. Her bottoms were a pair of whiskered blue jeans with a high waist. A thin dark belt with a silver buckle circled her slim midsection.

The model added an additional pop of color to her look by rocking a bright blue Celine snapback. The hat featured the designer’s name and iconic horse-drawn carriage logo embroidered on the front in white. A small black handbag sat on the table in front of her. The surface was also covered with an array of beauty and hair products, as well as multiple styling tools and a hairbrush. Thylane’s shoulder-length brunette hair was pushed back behind her ears. It was styled in loose waves that looked soft and natural.

The tags Thylane added to her post were an indication of how many big names in the fashion industry want to work with her. They included the Instagram pages for ELLE France, fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon, hairstylist and makeup artist Joséphine Brignon, makeup artist Fred Farrugia, photographer Marion Duchaussoy, hair stylist Cyril Laloue, ELLE France editor Chloé Dugast, and clothing stylist Benoît Paquet.

Thylane’s post earned over 49,000 likes from her online audience, and a number of her 3.8 million Instagram followers took to the comments section to praise her beauty and style.

“I love it this is so pretty,” wrote one fan.

“You are something special,” read another message that included half a dozen heart emoji.

“They say clothes make the human appearance better but this is the opposite for you, you make the clothes look better,” wrote a third admirer.

