Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee’s Union Told In New Hulu Series Starring Lily James, Sebastian Stan & Seth Rogan

The scandalous union between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee will be chronicled in a new Hulu series starring Mamma Mia actress Lily James and Captain America’s Sebastian Stan. Deadline reported that the limited series will be titled Pam & Tommy. The couple, who was married twice, are parents to two sons, Dylan Jagger Lee and Brandon Thomas Lee.

The project will reportedly be eight episodes long and will begin to shoot in the Spring of 2021.

Deadline reported that the former married couple is not involved but is aware of its production.

Pamela and Tommy’s relationship was tabloid fodder for many years before, during, and after their marriages. They were open about their passion for one another and married after knowing each other for only 96 hours during a trip to Cancun, Mexico on their first date. There, they wed on February 19, 1995, wearing bathing suits in a seaside ceremony. After their nuptials, each got tattoos of the other’s name on their ring fingers.

Carlo Allegri / Getty Images

Months later, the two were thrust into the limelight for an entirely different reason. A disgruntled electrician, Rand Gauthier, who sought revenge after getting fired from a job renovating the couple’s Malibu mansion, stole a safe that included a sex tape the pair made aboard a houseboat during a summer excursion to Lake Mead, reported E! Entertainment Television. This man will be portrayed by Seth Rogan in the limited series. Seth will also produce alongside his production partner Evan Goldberg.

The couple was reportedly unhappy with the work Rand did and refused to pay. The tape would go on to become one of the most notorious of its time and herald the era of the celebrity sex tape that would go on to usher in stars like Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian.

I, Tonya’s Craig Gillespie will take the helm as director and Rob Siegel will handle the writing, reported Deadline.

Pam and Tommy have since gone on to other relationships and marriages. Pam was wed to Kid Rock from 2006-2007, Rick Salomon twice from 2007-2008 and 2014-2015, and Jon Peters in 2020. She currently maintains an active Instagram account where she posts photographs and shares her musings.

Prior to his marriage to Pam, Tommy was wed to Elaine Starchuk from 1984-1985, and Dynasty star Heather Locklear from 1986 through 1993. He’s been married to Brittany Furlan since 2019.

Lily James will be seen in Netflix’ Rebecca and The Dig. She will also star in the film What’s Love Got to Do With It. Sebastian is set to reprise his role as the Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier character in the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, reported Deadline of the lead actors’ upcoming projects.