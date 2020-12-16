Alexa Collins Rocks A Sexy Snakeskin-Print Set In Sizzling New Shot: ‘Babe, What’s For Lunch?’

Alexa Collins added another sultry new shot to her feed that saw her in a snakeskin-print ensemble. The model shared the photo early in the morning on December 16, and it’s been earning a ton of attention from fans.

The image captured Alexa posing in the center of the frame. She stood in an outdoor space in front of a white wall covered in vines. The deck where she stood was weathered, giving it a rustic feel. Alexa popped her hip to the side and placed one arm near her hip as she ran the opposite through her silky mane. She wore a slight smile for the photo op, meeting the lens with an alluring stare.

The model rocked a sexy ensemble from Hot Miami Styles that did her figure nothing but favors. The garment appeared to be constructed of chiffon material that was loose on her body. The top of the piece had a plunging neckline that dipped past her chest, revealing her ample bust for the camera. The piece had long sleeves that were flowy, giving the look a flirty vibe. The middle of the garment was tight on her midsection, highlighting her tiny frame.

The top of the garment connected to a sexy skirt that had a tiered fabric. The lower half of the outfit was loose on her frame, and its hemline hit high on her thigh, leaving her bronze stems in full view of the camera. She styled her shoulder-length tresses with a middle part, and her hair spilled over the top of her shoulders. Alexa kept her accessories simple and wore a slim gold necklace on her collar, providing her look with just the right amount of bling.

In the caption of the update, Alexa asked fans what was for lunch. She also made sure to tag the online retailer for providing her with a sexy outfit. Within a matter of minutes, the photo has amassed more than 6,000 likes and 100-plus comments from her adoring fans. Some social media users complimented her hot look, while a few more were quick to rave over Alexa’s beauty. Several others struggled to find the right words and used emoji instead.

“Beautiful princess Kisses xoxo. I would love to enjoy a meal with you my dear,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of the comment.

“You are the most beautiful,” a second social media user exclaimed.

“AYou look stunning love you!” a third added with a few flames.

“Looking soooo pretty and perfect,” one more complimented.