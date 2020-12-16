Saweetie Wears PVC Bodysuit & Head Mask For Pornhub Awards After Company Accused Of Profiting From Abuse

Saweetie took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself. The rapper is known for taking risks with her choice of fashion and made quite the statement with her most recent post. She promoted the Pornhub Awards that took place on Tuesday night in the wild costume, which has received a mixed reaction from her followers.

The “Back to the Streets” hitmaker wore a white bodysuit made out of latex. The item of clothing was skintight and featured black detailing that looked like a drawing on the garment. Saweetie’s whole entire body was completely covered. However, the outfit still managed to show off her physique. She teamed the look with white lace-up high heels that featured a thick wedge and gave her some extra height. Saweetie opted for a PVC head mask that covered half of her face. She tied back her long curly dark hair and rocked long acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of polish.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Saweetie was snapped from head-to-toe while being surrounded by a number of cushions on the floor. She grabbed her breasts with both hands, parted her legs open, and gritted her teeth.

In the next slide, the entertainer posed in front of a red curtain. Saweetie rested one hand on her upper thigh and the other on her hip.

In the third and final frame, she bent forward and continued to grab her breasts with her teeth gritted. Saweetie was snapped in front of a leopard-print sheet on the wall and pushed her right hip out.

In the span of 15 hours, her post quickly caught the attention of many, racking up more than 614,000 likes. The comments section heavily focused on her followers expressing their thoughts on her promoting the company.

“Don’t tell me you support #traffickinghub,” one user wrote.

“If my memory serves me right, wasn’t CEO of pornhub on the new for under age child being on the site smh,” another person shared.

“Rethink this – pornhub promotes child trafficking and abuse,” remarked a third fan.

“Don’t support porn hub. Pleaseee nooo,” a fourth admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Pornhub was accused of profiting from videos of rape and sexual abuse.

Exodus Cry created an online petition to shut down the site. Founder Laila Mickelwait explained the issue and why it should be removed.