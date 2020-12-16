Chloe Saxon Flaunts Booty In Skimpy Purple Thong Bikini During A Day At The Pool

Chloe Saxon showed some skin in a brand-new double update on Tuesday. The Instagram stunner posed seductively as she flaunted her enviable curves.

In the sexy shots, Chloe looked smoking-hot as she opted for a vibrant purple thong bikini. The teeny top tied behind her back and boasted a daring style in the front that exposed her massive cleavage. The slender straps also put her muscled arms and shoulders on display.

The matching thong bottoms were pulled up high over her voluptuous hips as they fit snugly around her petite waist and highlighted her pert posterior as well as her thick thighs. She jazzed up the look a bit with a pair of large hoop earrings.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose strands that curled at the ends as they fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

In the first photo, Chloe sat on her knees in a swimming pool with her booty facing the camera. She had her back arched as she looked over her shoulder with a steamy expression on her face. The second shot featured the model with her thighs apart and one hand in her hair as she tilted her head and stared into the lens.

In the background of the shots, the sun reflected off the water. A bright blue sky and some tall palm trees could also be seen. Chloe geotagged her location as Dubai.

Chloe’s 897,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time sharing their appreciation for the post by clicking the “like” button more than 16,000 times in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 280 remarks about the pics during that time.

“You look gorgeous,” one follower quipped.

“You look Amazing,” another stated.

“Beautiful and perfect,” a third user wrote.

“Every color looks good on u. Especially red and black, but u make every color look good,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to flashing her incredible physique in racy clothing while getting steamy for the camera.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe recently piqued the interest of her followers when she rocked a strapless one-piece bathing suit with an animal print and thong bottoms while at the beach. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 22,000 likes and over 350 comments.