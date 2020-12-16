‘One Piece’ Chapter 999 Spoilers: Ace’s Past With Yamato, Kaido’s ‘Debt’ To Big Mom Finally Revealed!

One Piece Chapter 999 has not yet been released, but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted on Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece is set to feature several interesting scenes, including the past of the late Portgas D. Ace with Yamato in the Land of Wano. It will also reveal the “debt” that Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido owed to Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin.

In One Piece Chapter 999, Yamato will reminisce about her past with Ace. Like Tama, Fire Fist also formed a strong bond with the daughter of the strongest creature in the world. However, before they became friends, Ace and Yamato first fought each other.

The encounter happened when Ace went to the enemy headquarters in Onigashima to rescue the children that they kidnapped from the mainland of the Land of Wano. Yamato felt at ease with Ace and told him about her dream to go out to sea and live freely like the late Lord Kozuki Oden. Ace learned that Yamato was being controlled by his father and advised her that parents have no right to decide for their children.

After they fought, Ace and Yamato became close. During their brief time together, they drank and talked about the young pirates of the sea, including Fire Fist’s sworn brother, Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy. Yamato noticed that Luffy also has a “D” in his name.

The upcoming chapter will also show the conversation between Emperor Kaido and Emperor Big Mom. It will be revealed that the “debt” that Emperor Big Mom was previously talking about refers to Emperor Kaido’s devil fruit, Uo Uo no Mi or Fish Fish Fruit, a Mythical type. Linlin gave it to him when the legendary pirate group, Rocks, fell and the members decided to go in separate directions.

The two Yonkos will also talk about Straw Hat Pirates navigator Nico Robin. Linlin will tell Emperor Kaido to keep Robin alive since she’s the only one who can read the ancient texts. Emperor Kaido will then ask Linlin if the girl with three eyes, which is likely to be Charlotte Pudding, still cannot read the ancient texts.

One Piece Chapter 999 will also feature former Whitebeard Pirates first-division commander Marco the Phoenix flying to the roof with Straw Hat Pirates vice-captain Roronoa Zoro. After seeing them, Beast Pirates All-Star King the Wildfire and Queen the Plague will immediately transform and try to stop Marco and Zoro from reaching Emperor Kaido’s location.