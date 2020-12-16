Kristen Wiig Returns To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ With Musical Guest Dua Lipa To Close Out 2020

Saturday Night Live will herald the return of beloved cast member Kristen Wiig to Studio 8H to close out 2020 alongside musical guest Dua Lipa. The lineup for the episode, which will air on December 19, was announced by SNL in an Instagram post. The upload featured a corkboard with three colorful cards attached to it bearing the news.

The last time Kristen hosted was during the SNL at Home Mother’s Day episode which aired during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. In an opener where the actress danced around her home and flashed the camera, Kristen slid across a rug surrounded by candles to talk about how she couldn’t be with her own mother.

She was a cast member of Saturday Night Live from 2005 to 2012. She is best known for her portrayals of Penelope, a serial one-upper and exaggerator; Gilly, a highly mischievous schoolgirl; and The Target Lady, a collector with an obsession for Target products.

Her appearance will likely help promote the release of Wonder Woman 1984, which will debut in theaters on Christmas Day. She plays a villain named Cheetah in the flick, one of Diana’s most famous adversaries. In character, Kristen will take on a feline appearance, with cheetah spots, tail, and ferocious claws to match her cat-like agility and strength.

“I’ve missed it since the day I left,” the actress and comedienne told the Daily News in 2017. “I couldn’t even watch it after I left because it was so hard for me. I always want to go back, I always think of the show. It was such a huge part of my life.”

Singer Dua Lipa first performed on the show on February 3, 2018. She was scheduled to perform on March 28, 2020, during Season 45 of the late-night comedy sketch series, but her appearance was canceled due to the COVID-19-related shutdown of all television and film production in New York City.

Viewers of the series were thrilled to learn of Kristen’s return to the show. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the post.

“In every sketch, use one of her old characters please,” penned one fan.

“Dula Peep and Gilly… we are in for a treat,” wrote a second viewer.

“This is the episode I have been waiting for all season,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Praying to God we have a COVID Target lady. Get on that please, you have enough notice,” joked a fourth follower.