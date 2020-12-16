Martha Stewart Makes Cannabis Leaf Christmas Cookies For Pal Snoop Dogg

The lifestyle guru whipped up a special batch of treats for her rapper pal.

Martha Stewart spread some holiday cheer from her kitchen. The 79-year-old lifestyle guru thrilled her fans with a sweet Instagram video that showed her diligently decorating cookies shaped into pot leaves.

In a minute-long clip shared with her 1.1 million followers, the Entertaining author was in full glam mode in makeup and a pink sweater as she showed off a massive spread of cut-out confections displayed on her kitchen counter.

Armed with a red icing bag, Martha zeroed in on the leaf-shaped ones as she carefully dabbed dots of red on them and raved about how fabulous the décor looked against the bright green icing.

“We’ve done cannabis because I just did a big demo with Snoop Dogg and this is for him, these cannabis leaf cookies,” the grandmother of two explained.

Martha also showed off mini “dogg bones” she whipped up for her longtime pal, as well as an elaborately decorated treat with the “Gin and Juice” rapper’s face on it.

The video can be seen below.

Followers were enamored by the star’s hilariously fitting tribute to her friend.

“There will never be anything more iconic than Martha frosting festive weed leaf cookies,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

“Are those weed cookies? Dang happy holidazzzze to you too! Martha, you’re a queen,” a second commenter chimed in.

“I love that Martha is probably a bit of a stoner!” another joked.

“Martha you’re wild,” another fan wrote. “Idk if I’m more impressed by the weed cookie or the fact u posted this at 4 am.”

In a separate Instagram post, seen here, the media mogul shared close-up pics from her baking day. The Snoop face cookie featured the rapper with his smoke of choice as he was surrounded by colorful old-time bubble lights. A treat with Martha’s face on it had her wearing a Santa hat and holding a large glass of red wine. And there were also variously decorated cannabis leaf cookies decorated with both light and dark green icing, forest green sprinkles, and two-toned and glittery décor.

She also posed holding her CBD gummies and shared a pic of a display that featured both her and Snoop’s cookbooks: Martha Stewart’s Cookie Perfection and Snoop’s From Crook to Cook.

The duo’s unlikely friendship dates back years. They previously hosted the VH1 cooking show Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party. But the domestic diva stops short of engaging in her pal’s pot-smoking—at least on purpose.

“He actually does a good job at sharing his smoke with me, and I don’t even smoke!” she once joked, per Forbes.