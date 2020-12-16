NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Trade Tim Hardaway Jr., James Johnson, And 2025 1st-Round Pick For Blake Griffin

Since the 2020 offseason started, rumors have been swirling around All-Star power forward Blake Griffin and his future with the Detroit Pistons. He may remain committed to the Pistons, but with the team heading into an inevitable rebuild, many see him as an odd fit on their roster. Despite his injury history and lucrative contract, Griffin is still expected to receive plenty of interest from teams that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost and additional star power.

One of the potential suitors for Griffin before the 2021 trade deadline is the Dallas Mavericks. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Mavericks may consider sending a package that includes Tim Hardaway Jr., James Johnson, and a 2025 top-eight protected first-round pick to the Pistons in exchange for Griffin.

“While some might see Blake Griffin as damaged goods, others will note he’s literally a single season removed from averaging 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.5 threes. Care to venture a guess as to how many players compiled a 24/7/5/2 line in 2019-20? Two: [Luka] Doncic and LeBron James. If Griffin stayed healthy, he’d be magical for the Mavericks. He could be the second offensive trigger after Doncic and handle either end of screen plays with Dallas’ two stars. “

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Trading for Griffin would undeniably be a huge gamble for the Mavericks. He’s not only coming off a knee injury, but he’s also owed $75.5 million over the next two years. However, if he manages to return to All-Star form early in the 2020-21 NBA season, going after him before the trade deadline would make a lot of sense for the Mavericks.

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis may have grown into dependable players, but in order to have a better chance of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next year, the Mavericks obviously need more star power on their roster. Pairing Griffin with Doncic and Porzingis would make their offense more lethal as he would give them a full-fledged third scoring option, as well as an incredible rebounder, playmaker, and rim protector. Once Griffin, Doncic, and Porzingis find the right chemistry, Dallas would have a better chance of beating powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Denver Nuggets in a best-of-seven series.

Meanwhile, the proposed scenario would also be beneficial for the Pistons if they decide to take a different route. Aside from successfully getting rid of Griffin’s massive salary, the Pistons would also be receiving a future first-round pick from Dallas. If they choose to focus on the development of their young players, Detroit could also flip Hardaway Jr. and Johnson into young players or future draft assets before the 2021 trade deadline.