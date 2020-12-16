Laura Amy Nearly Falls Out Of Her Bikini While Posing On The Floor For Smoking-Hot Instagram Share

Buxom beauty Laura Amy spiced up her fans’ Instagram feed with a scorching new photo this morning, which saw her nearly falling out of an impossibly tiny metallic-gold bikini. The Aussie bombshell exposed some major sideboob and underboob in the racy swimwear, while also flaunting her curvy pins as she sat on the floor with her knees raised.

The babe’s thick thighs were closest to the camera, stretching to the side as Laura leaned on her hands and arched her back. Her legs were cropped out of the frame, resulting in a seductive snap that kept the focus on her hourglass shape and treated followers to an eyeful of voluptuous curves.

Although the pose didn’t afford a good look at her bikini bottoms, fans could notice the item dipped dangerously low in the front. All that was visible were the spaghetti side straps, which were pulled high on her waist and tied on both hips with flirty bows. The look completely bared Laura’s toned tummy and emphasized the swell of her hip. Likewise, her chiseled midriff was on full display as fitness model showed off her tight abs.

However, what the photo truly spotlighted was Laura’s ample chest, which was barely contained by a minuscule ruched top that caused her curves to spill out on all sides. The number featured tiny triangular cups that were spaced widely apart, connecting through a thin string that rose above the chest line.

The busty brunette gave off seductive vibes as she gazed sultrily into the lens, tilting her head and slightly parting her pillowy lips. The stunner appeared to be behind the living room sofa, the stylish linen fabric complementing her attire. Laura added some extra bling with a set of gold bangle bracelets that beautifully harmonized with her shimmering bathing suit, which, in turn, emphasized her glowing, bronzed tan.

The model switched thighs up in terms of hairstyle, sporting wavy curls that spilled over her arm and shoulder. Her blond highlights were styled the same way and framed her face, calling attention to her beautiful features.

Laura made her caption all about her curls, and tagged Fashion Nova as the maker of the risqué bikini. The new look received a lot of praise from her online admirers, who flocked to the comments section to compliment the fitness maven.

“Love your hair babe,” said fellow Aussie model Abby Dowse, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“I’m so into the curls,” read another message, followed by two heart eyes.

“Damn girl you look so damn good I just almost drove my car off a road luckily I gained control you look marvelous,” gushed a third Instagrammer.

“You’re fire,” raved a fourth devotee.