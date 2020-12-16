NBA Rumors: Pelicans Could Acquire Kyle Lowry For Eric Bledsoe, JJ Redick & 2021 First-Round Pick

According to a newly proposed trade scenario, the New Orleans Pelicans could upgrade their backcourt by trading for Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry.

As explained on Wednesday by NBA Analysis Network, the Pelicans have an “intriguing” lineup with a young core led by Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and last year’s first overall draft selection, Zion Williamson. However, the outlet recommended that these players, particularly Ingram and Williamson, could benefit from the addition of an established playmaker like Lowry, who has been mentioned in a number of rumored deals in recent months.

“One of the biggest reasons for a Pelicans trade for Lowry would be experience. Lowry has won an NBA Finals with the Raptors and he is known for his leadership and energy. Those two things could help propel the Pelicans towards being a potential contender in the Western Conference with all of their young talent.”

In its suggested transaction, the Pelicans could get Lowry from the Raptors in exchange for two veteran guards — Eric Bledsoe and J.J. Redick — and their first-round pick in the 2021 draft. In the 2019-20 campaign, the 34-year-old averaged 19.4 points, five rebounds, and 7.5 assists and shot 41.6 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc.

According to NBA Analysis Network, the hypothetical move could give the Pelicans the “missing piece” they need to contend in the Western Conference after missing the playoffs last year. The site predicted that a starting five featuring Lowry, Ball, Ingram, Williamson, and recently acquired center Steven Adams could be “very difficult” to beat, as the erstwhile Raptors star could offer some much-needed leadership and also partially replace some of Redick’s three-point shooting.

As for the Raptors, the publication wrote that the move might also benefit the team and help it compete “more seriously,” given Redick’s ability to score from outside and Bledsoe’s reputation as a solid point guard. The first-round pick was described as an asset that could be used as trade fodder in the event Toronto chooses not to add another youngster to its core lineup, which is currently led by up-and-coming stars Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet.

Bledsoe, who suited up for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019-20, averaged 14.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists last season. Meanwhile, Redick continued to produce solidly for the Pelicans last season, posting an average of 15.3 points per game and sinking 45.3 percent of his three-point attempts.

The Pelicans are among the many teams that have been suggested as a potential landing spot for Lowry if the Raptors decide to move him. Earlier this month, it was recommended that the San Antonio Spurs could acquire him for a package centered on veteran forward/center LaMarcus Aldridge.