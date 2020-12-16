Nicole Thorne Shows Off Voluptuous Chest In Lace Teddy

Australian model Nicole Thorne does not let much time go by without giving her 1.5 million Instagram followers something to get excited about. On Wednesday, she took to the photo-sharing site to show off her fabulous figure, as well as her voluptuous chest, in a sexy teddy.

The flirty number was made from a semi-sheer nude fabric, and it had black lace details that called attention to her feminine curves. The teddy had half cups that barely covered her breasts and black lace panels served as the rest of the cups, which were spaced wide apart. A section of black lace was attached to the bottom of the garment, coming to a point a few inches below her breasts. Lacy garter belts added a bit of sex appeal to the outfit.

Nicole wore her long, dark tresses over her shoulders, and she accessorized with a gold pendant necklace that hung above her cleavage.

The update included three pictures that captured Nicole sitting in a wicker chair while striking different poses. According to the geotag, she was in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

In the first frame, Nicole sat sideways in the chair with her elbow on the back and her hand near her face. She gazed at the camera while leaning back on the arm of the furniture. The pose showed off her ample chest and flat abs.

Nicole sat normally in the seat in the second snap. With both arms resting on the sides of the chair, she posed with one hip to the side with her knees bent. The stance showed off her toned legs as well as flashing a bit of her bare hip.

The model leaned toward the lens in the last picture. With her head tilted and a pouty expression on her face, she flaunted her cleavage and shapely thighs.

The post definitely got Nicole’s fans to talking.

“You are so Beautiful in that outfit,” one admirer wrote, adding several emoji that included a yellow heart and flames.

“You are a work of art,” quipped a second Instagram user.

“You’re absolutely amazing!” a third fan added with a smiley face emoji with heart eyes.

“You’re forever absolutely beautiful,” a fourth comment read.

Earlier in the month, Nicole flaunted her curves in an animal-print bikini while she spent some time at a bathhouse. In one snap, she gave her online audience a nice look at her derrière while she held a white towel under her cheeks.