Pia Mia Looks Smoking-Hot In Plunging Crop Top & Neon Bikini

Pia Mia delighted her audience of 6.2 million with a series of sexy snaps that saw her in a curve-hugging tank. The singer’s December 15 Instagram post included three images where she rocked the same sexy ensemble.

The first image in the set captured Pia posing in the middle of the frame. She stood in a room in front of a large bed with a wooden headboard and a matching dresser with a stack of books. The bed was made with crisp white linens, and the wall at the model’s back was painted a vibrant shade of green. Pia extended one arm in front of her to snap the sizzling shot and rested the opposite hand underneath her chin. She tilted her head and pursed her lips, gazing into the camera with an alluring stare.

The second image in the series was also snapped selfie-style, but her pose was slightly altered. She stood straight up and put one hand on her head, meeting the lens with a seductive stare. In the last image, Pia placed her hand near her heart. She modeled a sexy look that hugged her fit figure in all the right ways.

Pia sported a dark crop top that clung tightly to her upper half. The garment had a ribbed fabric and a scooping neckline that showed off her tanned cleavage. The piece’s front was decorated with a row of buttons that helped draw even more attention to the model’s chest. She wore a neon bikini top underneath her tank that was secured around her neck in a halter style. Pia teamed the look with a pair of matching bikini bottoms, but because of the way that the photo was cropped, they were not able to be seen in their entirety.

She pulled her platinum blond locks back with a middle part. Pia kept her accessories simple, rocking a set of necklaces on her collar and a diamond ring that provided her look with just the proper amount of bling.

Fans have not been shy about sharing their love for the hot new post, and it’s garnered over 37,000 likes and 180-plus comments.

“Most stunning human being ever,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of the comment.

“Need my goddess she beautiful like u. Lov you more every day,” a second social media user chimed in.

“So obsessed with you. You always look so incredible,” a third Instagrammer commented.

“Such a nice lady inside and out,” one more exclaimed, adding a trail of hearts.