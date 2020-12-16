Pamela Anderson Flaunts Her Round Bottom In A Tiny White Dress To Spread Christmas Cheer

Pamela Anderson shared a new photo to her Instagram page where she flaunted her round bottom in a tiny white dress. She used the caption of her post to spread Christmas cheer to her 1.1 million followers. The actress and model, who continues to employ her celebrity to shed light on causes she cares most about, looked directly at the camera to entice her fan base.

In the black-and-white photograph, Pamela admired her reflection in a tall, old-fashioned looking, standing mirror. It appeared to have a light-colored wooden border. The large frame was accented with scrollwork near the reflective piece of glass. It featured a banded edge that twisted into what appeared to be a floral design on corresponding ends of the home accessory.

The mirror was placed on a wooden floor and was propped up against a large dark accent vase.

Pamela wore an outfit that had a retro feel to it. The light-toned garment was sleeveless and showed off her toned arms. It featured a zipper that ran up the length of the back of the frock. The dress clung to her bottom, which looked full and pert as she sat on her heels. At the hem of the dress, a small slit was visible underneath her behind.

The snap gave off a vintage vibe with the addition of Pamela’s hairstyle, which was fashioned into a look reminiscent of legendary French actress Brigette Bardot, one of the best-known sex symbols of the 1950s and ’60s.

Her platinum tresses were teased high at the back of her hair, giving them a retro look. Parted in the middle, it looked as if her locks were blown out straight, and then fashioned into small flips on either side of her face. The bottom of her hair was left curled to finish off the look.

Behind the actress, model and activist were pieces of sheer cloth that had iridescent beadwork. Also in the reflection were several green plants and myriad prints in frames hung on an adjacent wall.

In the caption of the upload, Pamela alluded to what she wanted most this holiday season.

As always on her shares, the comments were limited to people Pam knows and allows their statements to be published.

The one friend who shared their feeling on the post, a man named Chuck Zito, added a smiley face that gave a thumbs-up.

This post came on the heels of a photo retrospective Pam posted on December 15 of some vintage snaps taken throughout her career. That upload has been liked over 39,000 times thus far.