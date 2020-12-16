Cardi B Reveals ‘Body And Back Fat’ In Crop Top And See-Through Skirt

Cardi put her jaw dropping curves on full display.

Cardi B got candid on Instagram this week as she showed off her stunning curves in a crop top and see-through skirt. The rapper filmed herself walking back and forth as if on a runway in a maroon co-ord.

The “WAP” hitmaker set up the camera and stood with her back to it in what appeared to be the hallway in front of her dining room. She gave her 78.8 million followers a look at her pert booty and seriously tiny waist in a skirt made up of strings of pearls and thin pieces of material that stretched from her booty to her hips and legs.

Cardi paired the revealing skirt with a skimpy top that flashed her toned torso and showed off multiple large tattoos on her back. It featured a large cutout over the chest and was one-shouldered with a small piece of material and a strap diagonally across her upper back.

She sashayed forward before whipping her long, straight hair as she turned around to walk back. She stuck out her tongue as she walked before turning around again, showing off her derrière once more while she swished her locks.

Cardi placed her hands on her booty and caressed her thighs as she swayed her hips.

Though her figure looked flawless and her enviable confidence was off the charts, the 28-year-old mom-of-one wrote in the caption of the slightly blurry clip that she had “fat” on her body, seemingly confirming it wasn’t edited.

Plenty of fans heaped praise on the star in the comments section.

“That body,” one Instagram user wrote with two red hearts, three heart eye faces, and two kissing lips.

“Omg LOVE,” another commented with two heart eyes.

“Body-ody-ody-ody or watever Megan said,” a third comment read with an overheated face, referring to the Megan Thee Stallion song “Body.”

“Still look good af,” another fan commented.

The upload received over 2.6 million likes, was viewed more than 14.7 million times, and attracted 23,700-plus comments, proving it was a big hit.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper gave fans a treat on social media earlier this month when she posed with her legs apart in thigh-high boots.

Cardi sat on a black leather seat and paired the bright green footwear with a white hoodie and matching neon sunglasses. She placed both hands in between her legs and put her right foot on the chair as she accessorized with giant gold hoop earrings.

“Balenciaga mama,” she wrote in the caption.