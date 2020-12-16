Lady Gaga Plays With The Camera, Flashes Cleavage In Low-Cut Nude Tank

Pop superstar Lady Gaga wowed her 45.4 million followers in her latest sexy Instagram snapshot. The singer shared a new photo to her feed on December 16 where she looked ultra-comfortable in a small tank top and lounge pants. The 34-year-old posed in front of a large yellow couch while cocking her body to one side and staring into the camera seductively, dazzling her fans.

Gaga’s tank top had spaghetti-thin black straps and was nude in color. The hemline of the shirt landed midway down her torso, which showed off some of her toned tummy. The low scoop neckline of the garb showed off a lot of the singer’s cleavage, which fans got a good glimpse of as the pic was also snapped from above.

The Oscar winner held her right hand up to her face, which showcased her long white manicured nails. She tilted her head to one side, as her lavender hair fell down into her cleavage. Gaga had part of her strands pulled back behind her, with a few short bangs landing on the side of her forehead.

Behind her on the couch, one of her dogs was taking a snooze. Gaga’s French bulldog Asia was her first of the breed, and she loved her so much, she ended up adopting three more.

In the caption of the upload, Gaga cited “Sour Candy,” a song she collaborated on with BLACKPINK back in May. The song is a fan favorite off her album Chromatica but was never released as a single. Her army of fans is hoping that this post might mean its official release, possibly alongside a music video.

The seductive new post from the songstress got a lot of love from her followers and brought in over 950,000 likes in less than 10 hours. Thousands of compliments piled up in the comments section, where Gaga’s loyal monsters let her know just how much they loved her and their hopes for “Sour Candy.”

“‘SOUR CANDY’ IS COMING,” one fan wrote in excitement.

“YASS IS THE MUSIC VIDEO COMING?” another asked

“Okay bodyyyyyyy,” wrote a third fan of Gaga’s look.

“So beautiful as always Ms. Stephanie. I love you so much,” a fourth admirer added.

The A Star is Born actress has been posting all sorts of comfortable sexy looks to her social media feed lately. Last week, Gaga posed wearing an off-the-shoulder sweatshirt that read “Be Kind.” She was pantsless in the pic, which gained over 1.1 million likes as well as 10,000 comments on the platform.