Kelly Clarkson Stuns In Low-Cut & Flowing Watercolor-Print Dress For ‘The Voice’ Finale

Kelly Clarkson looked stunning in a low cut and flowing watercolor-print dress for The Voice finale. The coach, who encouraged her finalist Desz to push herself further in the competition and open herself up as an artist, dressed for the occasion of her win in the stunning frock. While Desz didn’t take home the winning trophy for The Voice this season, Kelly still had some encouraging words for her protegee in a video she posted to Instagram.

Kelly’s gown featured a deep V-neckline that was banded by a sheer panel with intricate brown stitching atop it. The cut was to her waist, which was accented with stitching as well. The dress had long, flowing sleeves that pulled away from her elbows down to her wrists.

Multiple layers of necklaces added a Bohemian touch to her look.

She said in the clip that she was so thankful for Desz picking her as a coach this season, considering the singing hopeful was a four-chair turn by Kelly, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Blake Shelton. Kelly admitted she always knew the gifted singer would make it to the finale. She expressed her grateful feelings and joked that the jacket she offered her at the beginning of the season, to entice her to join her team, swayed her.

Kelly and Desz took the stage for an epic duet where they showed off their powerful vocals for a show-stopping rendition of Chaka Khan’s “I’m Every Woman.” Desz would also perform a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” and an original single titled “Holy Ground.”

“What female singer that loves to wail doesn’t want to sing ‘I’m Every Woman?'” Kelly said prior to their duet. “I think we’re both very powerful, confident women, too. It kind of felt like the perfect song.”

Fans of the singer and her contestant encouraged both women to continue to be strong and carry on.

“Desz definitely deserves a contract with a record label because she can sing and Kelly, you are wonderful, you keep being you,” wrote one fan.

“U 2 were damn close to the Chaka Khan and Whitney Houston version of that song,” claimed a second follower.

“You are breathtaking Kelly this is my most favorite look for you ever. You showed up and demonstrated to Desz what a woman that takes no bull looks and sounds like. You are an icon and such a great role model,” penned a third fan.

“Dez is the BEST Kelly! And you look beautiful tonight! Love ya girl,” noted a fourth viewer.