Gwen Stefani Dresses Like A Christmas Tree As She Rocks Around In A Massive Green Skirt On ‘The Voice’ Finale

'The Voice' mentor dazzled in a festive ensemble as she celebrated her first-ever win.

Gwen Stefani rocked around the Christmas tree on The Voice finale. Actually, she was the Christmas tree.

The longtime coach on the NBC singing competition dazzled in a green tulle ballgown skirt as she took the stage with contestant Carter Rubin for a performance of her 2017 song “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

Gwen’s dark green skirt featured cascading layers of tulle and was covered in Christmasy red bows. The gorgeous 51-year-old star paired the massive skirt with a matching bra-style crop top and a bow headband as she performed the holiday duet with the 15-year-old teen that she mentored and ultimately took to the winners’ circle.

Carter coordinated perfectly with his singing partner in a velvet forest green tux with a red bow tie as the two performed the amazing duet, which can be viewed below.

On social media, fans reacted to the singer’s festive look and noted that only she could come up with such an outfit.

“Omggggg Gwen Stefani is dressed like an actual Christmas tree on the voice but she’s like the hottest Christmas tree ever,” one fan tweeted.

“Cute duet, but Gwen??… Well, if anyone can pull off looking like a Christmas tree it’s you,” another Twitter user wrote.

Not everyone loved Gwen’s ensemble, however. One social media user compared the massive tulle skirt to Tyra Banks’ baby blue loofah-looking frock on the season finale of Dancing with the Stars last month

“Are @gwenstefani and @tyrabanks trying to outdo each other for most brain bleach-worthy outfits?#DWTS #TheVoice,” one viewer tweeted . “Gwen’s skirt [completely] hides poor Carter.”

Love it or not, this wasn’t the first time Gwen’s holiday glam lit up the stage. Earlier this month she wore a red and white candy cane-style Christian Siriano two-piece skirt set with a matching hat as she performed at Rockefeller Center tree lighting concert, as seen in photos shared by Pop Sugar. The sweet peppermint-inspired look was a hit with fans.

On Tuesday night, The Voice fans were thrilled when Carter Rubin won Season 19 of the show and became the first of Gwen’s contestants ever to win the competition in her five seasons as a coach. At age 15, Carter is also the youngest male contestant ever to win, so it’s no wonder Gwen pulled out all the stops with a couple of really big outfits for the celebratory occasion.

For the winners’ announcement, Gwen slipped out of her tree-themed outfit and into a rose-covered dress and matching headpiece. You can see that rosy look here.