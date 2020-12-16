Tammy Hembrow Sizzles In Booty-Baring Pink Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

The model wowed in a tiny two-piece.

Tammy Hembrow wowed in a bikini this week as she posed up against a wall for hot new photos. The 26-year-old model posted two sizzling shots of herself in her swimwear on December 15 as she flashed her booty in the tiny two-piece.

The first shot showed Tammy with her back to the camera as she flaunted her pert derriere while looking over her right shoulder. She rocked a bright pink bikini as her tanned skin glowed. The top appeared to be a strapless bandeau-style number that revealed her toned back and tummy.

She paired it with very skimpy bottoms in the same color. They were a thong with only a tiny piece of material to reveal plenty of her rear end and twisted pieces of material over both hips that were pulled up in line with her slim waist.

Tammy wore her super-long, blond locks in waves that cascaded down her back to her almost bare booty and which blew slightly in the breeze. She wore light sunglasses and accessorized with a gold bracelet as she posed in front of a white background.

For the second snap, Tammy gave her 11.8 million followers an even better look at her curves as she pushed her hips back and leaned against the wall.

She put both hands up, showing off a large butterfly tattoo on her left forearm, and rocked a matching pink bandanna. Tammy closed her eyes and pursed her lips as she tilted her head up slightly.

Tammy confirmed the release of a new swim collection in the caption, while the comments section was overrun with praise.

“Smokin,” one person commented with a heart eye emoji.

“I aspire to be like you,” a second wrote with the same emoji.

“Barbie Vibes,” a third wrote alongside a heart.

“THAT BODYY,” another comment read in all caps with two double hearts.

The bikini upload was a big hit. It amassed over 237,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

Tammy’s no stranger to flashing skin on social media. Last week, she gave fans a peek at her red lace lingerie when she shot a mirror selfie in her underwear. The star posted a stunning photo to Instagram as she unbuttoned and pulled down her blue jeans while posing in the bathroom.

She rocked a plunging sheer bra and matching panties that sat low underneath her navel with thick straps over her hips. Tammy captioned it with a cherry symbol.