Holly Sonders Spreads Legs In ‘Baddest Lingerie Set Ever’ For Sizzling Bedroom Photo

The golfer's not leaving much to the imagination.

Holly Sonders got pulses racing on Instagram this week as she sat with her legs apart in a seriously skimpy lingerie set. The 33-year-old former Fox Sports host and professional golfer flashed plenty of skin in the NSFW December 15 upload as she posed in her bedroom in California.

Holly perched on the end of her bed on top of white sheets to show off a sheer pink floral top that barely covered her assets with matching panties. The very revealing bra had suspender fasteners that draped over her chest but were not fastened to the bottoms. It featured a high neck that sat over her décolletage and shoulders, and she pulled the strap with her left hand.

She paired it with matching mesh panties featuring a pink trim. They had thin pieces of material over both hips which she pulled up almost in line with her pierced navel to highlight her impressive chiselled abs.

Holly’s tanned skin glowed as she flaunted her toned thighs, pointing her bare feet to show off her white pedicure.

The star looked super glam in full makeup as she pursed her plump lips with her long, brunette hair in waves that cascaded over her right shoulder. Holly posed in front of a dark wall covered in thin rectangular mirrors in between two large lamps.

In the caption, she urged fans to check out the link in her bio for more photos and tagged the account of the photographer, Ashlee K. According to her geotag, she was in Beverly Hills, California.

Plenty of fans shared praise in the comments section.

“Baddddd in pink,” one person commented.

“Well damn girl!” another wrote with several fire emoji.

“You’re perfection,” a third told Holly with two fire symbols.

“SUPER MODEL VIBEZ,” another comment read in all caps with a praising hands emoji.

The sizzling snap proved a hit with her almost 500,000 followers, amassing more than 16,400 likes and 500-plus comments.

Holly’s no stranger to showing some skin in lingerie on social media. Earlier this week, she wowed in a sheer emerald green lace bodysuit and white thigh-high stockings in another snap posted on Instagram. The star flashed her booty as she stood on a balcony and looked out onto a tropical beach.

The halterneck one-piece was high-cut to reveal her toned legs and slim hips as she revealed it was taken during a recent photo shoot in Mexico at Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur.