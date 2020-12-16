Ana Paula Saenz Sizzles In Lace Lingerie While Soaking Up Some Sun On A Balcony

Mexican beauty Ana Paula Saenz looked radiant in her most recent Instagram update on Wednesday, December 16, wherein she soaked up some sun on a balcony wearing nothing but lingerie. The 22-year-old model showed off her glowing tan and sizzling hourglass curves while posing with her thighs apart. She flashed a beaming smile as she gazed into the distance, seemingly captivated by what was likely a sun-kissed view. However, what fans found mesmerizing about the snap was Ana’s effortless beauty and sinuous figure, as reflected by the numerous gushing messages that flooded the comments section of the post.

“Jesus Christ she’s beautiful,” wrote one person.

“You are one beautiful lady,” agreed a second Instagrammer.

“Wow your smile is amazing,” chimed in another smitten fan.

“Looking soooo pretty,” commented a fourth follower.

Ana was clad in a coral two-piece lingerie set from Lounge Underwear, which flattered her bronzed skin and dark tresses. The ensemble was made out of a semi-sheer lace fabric decorated with an elegant floral print that added chic and femininity to the otherwise sweltering look.

The scanty duds featured a revealing neckline that flaunted the babe’s cleavage, creating an abundant décolletage that spotlighted the upper half of her body. A dainty scalloped trim drew even more attention to her perky chest, which was further emphasized by a set of underwire cups.

On her lower half, Ana wore skimpy bottoms that stretched above her hips, exposing her toned legs. The high-cut panties showcased her bodacious curves and accentuated her small waist. The model’s chiseled midriff and tight abs were on display between the low waistline and the thick underband of her top, both of which were inscribed with the brand name in white font.

The social media star added a few accessories to finish off the hot look, which included an ornate gold bracelet and a discrete necklace. She wore her hair down for the shot, brushing her long locks over her shoulder. Her luscious mane grazed the side of her bosom, tracing the contour of her curves.

The gorgeous brunette was standing next to the closed balcony door. She held her hands beside her body, calling attention to the swell of her hips. She tilted her head and turned her stare to the side, seemingly looking over the railing. Sunshine illuminated her fit figure, shining on her face and décolletage. A small sofa decorated with red throw pillows was visible in a corner of the balcony, beautifully complementing her lingerie.

The upload was met with a lot of enthusiasm by Ana’s fans, who appreciated the candid, intimate feel of the shot. The post racked up more than 18,100 likes in the first hour, in addition to 300 comments.