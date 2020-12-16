Gleb Savchenko’s Wife Reveals She’s Furious At Him As He Vacations in Mexico With New Flame Cassie Scerbo

Elena Samodanova blasts the 'Dancing With the Stars' pro dancer as she creates a new life on her own.

Gleb Savchenko’s estranged wife said she’s “pissed” at him as he vacations in Mexico with his new flame.

Elena Samodanova, the Dancing with the Stars pro’s wife of 14 years, spoke out on Instagram Live as she answered fans’ questions one month after announcing the end of her marriage to the handsome Russian dancer.

During her livestream, which can be seen below, Elena was seen preparing banana pancakes with her youngest daughter, Zlata.

As she fielded fans questions during the Q&A, Elena revealed that she would like to work as a choreographer on TV shows and movies. She also addressed the future of the ballroom dance studio she shares with Gleb.

“We’ve tried to figure out … if we’re going to be running it together,” Elena said.

“Not at this moment, I’m just too pissed at him. So I won’t be able to do anything at this moment. Maybe later.”

The gorgeous dancer also said she’s not ready for a boyfriend, then hinted that Gleb was no longer worthy of her.

“The older we get, the less bullsh*t I believe,” she said.

“I gave [Gleb] second, third, fourth, fifth chances and we never worked it out.… We used to say in Russia, ‘It’s better to be alone than with someone who doesn’t deserve you.'”

Elena added that she doesn’t know if Prince Charming exists anymore and that she no longer believes in fairytales. Interestingly, Gleb played Prince Charming opposite his partner Chrishell Stause’s Cinderella earlier this year on Dancing With the Stars.

The mom of two hinted that the most recent trouble in her marriage began brewing when Gleb was partnered with Chrishell for the celebrity ballroom show. She told her followers that she was “used to being on [her] own” with her young daughters, Olivia and Zlata, because Gleb would usually come home late from rehearsals with Chrishell.

Elena’s comments about her marriage came hours after Gleb popped up in social media photos during a romantic Mexican vacation with his rumored new girlfriend, Sharknado actress Cassie Scerbo. The 30-year-old bombshell was seen with her arm around Gleb as they posed with new couple Chrishell and DWTS pro dancer Keo Motsepe at the luxury Le Blanc Resort in Cabo San Lucas.

Elena previously accused Gleb of “ongoing infidelity” and a “recent inappropriate relationship” that many assumed to be with the recently divorced Chrishell.

“I can no longer turn my head the other way,” Elena told People in November.

She added that no wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman “gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn.”