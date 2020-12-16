Sarah Harris Flaunts Round Booty In A Tiny Red Thong While Lying In Bed

Sarah's lingerie was from Lounge Underwear.

Sarah Harris put on a cheeky display in her most recent Instagram upload. The model thrilled her fans with the sultry bedroom snap on Tuesday, December 15.

The Kiwi hottie was seen laying on her bed in the newest addition to her feed. She stretched out stomach-down across the mattress, which was covered in soft white linens that rumpled up underneath her body. She propped her head up in one hand and wore a soft smile across her face as she honed her hazel eyes on the camera in front of her, gazing at it with an intense and alluring stare.

The walls of Sarah’s bedroom were completely bare, ensuring that her 2.1 million followers would remain focused on her bombshell figure. Given what she was wearing, however, it was hard to imagine that they’d be focused on anything else.

The blond bombshell sizzled as she went scantily clad for the photo op in a set of bold red lingerie from Lounge Underwear. She sported a sexy triangle-style thong that exposed her pert derriere in its entirety, likely sending pulses racing along the way. The number also featured a thick satin band with the brand’s logo written on it in white lettering. It fit snugly around her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Sarah teamed her skimpy panties with a matching red bra. It had a thick band that wrapped tightly around her ribcage, further emphasizing her slender frame. The piece also boasted a low-cut neckline that teased a glimpse of cleavage as she worked the camera, while its thin spaghetti straps offered a look at her toned arms and shoulders.

The model wore her platinum locks down for the steamy shot. They were styled in a middle part and deep waves that were gathered to one side of her shoulder, revealing the stud earrings she accessorized with that gave her barely there look the perfect hint of bling.

Fans had nothing but love for the booty-baring snap, awarding it nearly 12,000 likes after 10 hours of going live. An additional 227 notes filled the comments section, many with compliments for the social media star.

“You are exquisite,” one person wrote.

“Sexy beyond compare!” quipped another fan.

“Breathtaking angel,” a third follower remarked.

“Wifey goals,” added a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Sarah has shown some skin on social media. In another recent upload shared over the weekend, the beauty flaunted her bodacious backside again in another lingerie look — that time a pink lace set with silky black ties. That look was another hit, earning more than 16,000 likes and 221 comments to date.