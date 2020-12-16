Eva Longoria, 45, Flashes Sculpted Legs In A Plush White Robe During Home Spa Day

Eva shared one of her favorite skincare products in the upload.

Eva Longoria put on a leggy display in a hot new addition to her Instagram page on Tuesday. The actress flashed her sexy pins as she touted one of her favorite products to use during an at-home spa day.

The Desperate Housewives star sat outside in a dark brown patio chair for the December 15 snap. She leaned up against one of its arms and crossed one leg over the other while flashing a huge, teeth-baring grin to the camera in front of her.

In her hand, she held Spa Science’s NOVA cleansing brush, noting in the caption that she was “in love” with the spa-like beauty device, as well as the company’s MIO Microdermabrasion tools, which are available both through the brand’s website as well as Walmart. The products were certainly worth checking out, however, it was the brunette beauty herself that truly seemed to captivate her fans.

The 45-year-old stunned her 8 million followers on the social media platform as she touted the product in nothing more than a cozy white robe. The plush number featured oversized sleeves that fell loosely over her toned arms, as well as a thick collar that was popped around her neck.

The garment appeared to have been cinched around her midsection with a white tie, helping to accentuate Eva’s trim waist and petite figure before flowing over her lower half. It opened up in the middle as it spilled down to the tiled floor, leaving her sculpted legs well within eyesight for her fans to admire. Fans could also get a teasing glimpse at her toned thighs and curvy hips in the steamy shot, adding even more heat to her page.

The new update proved extremely popular with Eva’s massive online audience, amassing more than 14,000 likes after just six hours of going live. An additional 184 notes filled the comments section, most of which contained compliments for the celeb’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Omg you’re soooo sexy!!!!!” one person wrote, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the end of his comment.

“Great legs,” quipped another fan.

“Pure true beauty,” a third follower gushed.

“The older you get the more amazingly beautiful you get,” added a fourth admirer.

Eva seems to impress her followers no matter what she’s wearing in her Instagram posts. In another recent snapshot, the mother-of-one went glam to kick off the week in a gorgeous black dress and knee-high leather boots. The ensemble was yet another hit, racking up nearly 101,000 likes and 813 comments to date.