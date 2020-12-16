Sarah Houchens Showcases Sculpted Physique In An Itty-Bitty Snakeskin-Print Bikini

Sarah Houchens is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The model and fitness trainer steamed up her page on Tuesday, December 15 with a sizzling new series of photos that saw her showing off her sculpted physique in the scanty swimwear.

The update kicked off with a poolside snap that was geotagged with the location of Tampa, Florida. Sarah was seen relaxing at the edge of the water, where she propped herself up on her elbows while stretching her lean legs out in front of her. She wore an itty-bitty two-piece from Fashion Nova that boasted a snakeskin-print pattern and a bold neon green-and-black color scheme that alone was enough to turn a few heads, though its revealing design was likely enough to do the job.

The blond bombshell slayed as she showcased her bodacious curves in her barely-there swimwear, which included a halter-style top and cheeky bottoms. The top featured adjustable triangle cups that sat far apart on her chest, creating a plunging neckline that showcased her ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage.

The number’s matching counterpart made for quite a sight as well, much in part due to its high-cut design that showcased Sarah’s curvy hips and toned thighs. It also had a thin, stringy waistband that sat at an angle across her midsection, accentuating her tiny waist and chiseled abs. She tugged at the straps in a teasing manner as the moment was captured, giving the photo even more of a seductive vibe.

The model took her barely there ensemble to the balcony for the remaining two slides of the post. She faced the camera for the first image of the set, resting her hand on the ledge while popping her hips to the side to further emphasize her killer curves. Meanwhile, her blond locks were blown messily around her face and shoulders by the gentle breeze.

She did a 180-turn for the final shot, giving her massive online audience a look at her backside for the first time in the upload. The shot made for an eye-popping display of Sarah’s pert derriere and tiny waist, sending temperatures soaring even higher on her page.

The triple-pic update proved extremely well with Sarah’s 1.2 million followers on the social media platform, who have showered it with tons of compliments since it went live to her feed.

“Looking perfect!” one person wrote.

“So beautiful,” praised another fan.

“Give me that bodyyyyy,” a third follower remarked, adding three heart-eyed emoji to the end of her comment.

“That color looks good on you! You rock!” gushed a fourth admirer.

The post has also amassed more than 25,000 likes after just 14 hours of going live.