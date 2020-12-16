Holly Sonders Goes Braless In A Plunging White Tank Top To Showcase Her ‘Favorite Look’

Model Holly Sonders took to her Instagram page on Tuesday night with a pair of snaps that displayed her usual level of sultry elegance, although she singled out her appearance as being one of her best from the entire year.

The former golfer and Fox Sports host keeps her 498,000 Instagram followers interests’ piqued with her frequent and racy social media posts, and this update was no different. In less than an hour after it went live, Holly’s images had garnered nearly 2,000 likes and a multitude of compliments in the comments section.

“Style is whatever you can pull off and own it with confidence….” one person declared, responding to her inquiry in the caption regarding the way in which her fans characterize the word for personal aesthetic expression.

“Wow so beautiful,” a second follower observed, adding a trio of flames, heart, and heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“Style is what you feel comfortable in. It could be a three piece suit or a white t and jeans. Dress what fits your personal style.,” another fan mused.

“It just doesn’t get any better than this right here!!!” a fourth supporter exclaimed, following the praise with a row of flames.

Many others used popular symbols denoting affection to convey their love for the striking brunette as opposed to putting their feelings into words.

Holly appeared to be arriving at an event in Beverly Hills, California in the throwback photos, and was dressed to impress. She wore a clingy tank top with a huge, v-shaped cut-out in the center, which plunged to her midriff and revealed an enthralling amount of her bare, voluptuous breasts. The garment was tucked into a pair of skintight stretch jeans featuring a shiny, rose-gold fabric that left little to the imagination.

Her stiletto high heels had a similar metallic sheen. The alluring footwear was constructed with three narrow straps from her toes to her ankles, and zipped up behind her heels.

Holly finished off the ensemble with a long, black leather coat embellished across the shiny surface with a snakeskin texture. She let the duster slide off both shoulders to expose an ample amount of her tantalizing bust and slender waist.

She accessorized with a bright fuchsia handbag with a matching animal skin motif, although it resembled a different reptile. The purse’s vivid color and large size made the it one of the focal points of the stylish outfit.

Holly’s long, dark hair was parted in the center and spilled over one of her shoulders, halfway down her chest.