Kate Beckinsale Looks Flawless & Teases Cleavage While Hilariously Hyping Up A ‘Gentleman’s Willy Care Kit’

Kate showed off the gift she got for her stepfather.

Kate Beckinsale looked radiant and well-groomed in a two-part video touting the perfect Christmas present for a man who could use a little grooming help below the belt.

Kate, 47, sat at a table to address the camera for her latest humorous Instagram share. The ageless British beauty wore her caramel-colored hair styled in a chic updo that was artfully arranged to create plenty of fullness. Her skin looked fresh and flawless without a wrinkle in sight.

The Serendipity star was dressed in a casual but stylish ensemble comprised of a cheery yellow sweater cardigan layered over two tank tops, one black and one white. The sporty shirts exposed a teasing hint of cleavage. She completed her outfit with a pair of tight black leggings. The pants made an appearance a few times when she lifted up one of her legs. She added one more pop of color to her look by sporting rich burgundy polish on her short fingernails.

One of Kate’s cute cats, a fluffy Persian named Clive, made a cameo in her video. He could be seen in the background, where he relaxed on what appeared to be a white shag couch. The famous feline was dressed up like a festive gift, complete with red and green cloth wrapping and a shiny gold bow.

After opining that men are difficult to shop for when it comes to Christmas presents, Kate held up the cheeky gift that she purchased for her stepfather, Roy. It was a small black box with the words “Intimate Essentials for the Man on the Move” printed on it in silver letters.

In the second part of her upload, Kate revealed the box’s contents. Inside, it identified itself as a “Gentleman’s Willy Care Kit.” It contained a brush, scissors, and a small mirror. It even included some fancy “evening wear” in the form of a small silver chain with a charm dangling from it.

Kate suggested that the kit was ideal for men who are “always hacking away with the nail scissors or giving it a bit of a once-over with the Roomba.”

“I just think 2021 needs to be about great new things,” she added. “And if you can’t pop out to the post office and go, ‘Oh my goodness! How’s the old chap looking? Does it need some cheeky jewelry?’ — yes, it does — then what’s the point of a new year?”

Kate’s gift suggestion was gifted with over 55,000 likes from her Instagram followers, who have been delighted by the way the actress keeps using her page to spread some holiday cheer. In another recent post, she and Clive showed off their holly jolly sides by rocking matching Santa Claus costumes.