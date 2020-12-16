WWE’s Natalya Displays Cleavage In Abundance While Rocking Tiny Black Dress In Latest Selfie

WWE superstar Natalya is knowing for beating up people in the middle of a wrestling ring, but the Canadian beauty showed off her glamorous side in her latest Instagram upload.

The snap depicted Natalya tantalizing her 4.2 million followers with a mirror selfie that saw her rocking a tiny black dress. The outfit hugged the wrestler’s athletic physique and showed off a significant amount of cleavage.

While her dress was a dark shade, she complemented the outfit with some brighter colors as well. The wrestler made sure that her white nails were in the shot, which were perfectly manicured for the occasion.

Natalya looked stunning as she posed in front of the mirror, twirling a strand of her blond locks with her right hand. She also applied some colorful camera effects on her face, which only added to the photo’s upbeat and glamorous vibe.

In the accompanying caption, Natalya noted that she wanted to show off her dress, which she noted didn’t leave much to the imagination. Her fans certainly weren’t complaining, however, as many made sure that they showed their appreciation for the photo.

As of this writing, Natalya’s photo has received over 48,000 likes. Many of her admirers also took to the comments section to give her a compliment in regard to her stunning appearance.

“Wow TJ is the luckiest man in the world to have the most amazing beautiful wife,” wrote one Instagram user, mentioning Natalya’s husband Tyson Kidd.

“Absolutely gorgeous and nothing short of perfection,” gushed a second Instagrammer.

One of Natalya’s Instagram followers also used the opportunity to highlight how they want to see her get more championship reigns on WWE television.

“I hope you get a chance to win a title again, you deserve better. Natty, the longest woman worker for almost 15 years. I love Nats no matter what WWE do to [you],” they wrote.

Natalya is one of the company’s women’s division’s most experienced performers, and she’s widely regarded as one of its best and consistent in-ring performers.

As such, some of her adoring fans want to see her receive a bigger push on television, which was evident in the replies section to her post.

However, she’s also popular outside of the ring, especially when considering the response to some of her recent social media uploads. As The Inquisitr previously documented, Natalya took to the image-sharing platform last week and shared a snap of her rocking a revealing outfit.