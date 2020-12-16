Paige VanZant Flaunts Plenty Of Cleavage & Celebrates Life For Stunning Bikini Snap

Paige VanZant celebrated life and happiness with a bikini upload on Tuesday, December 15, much to the delight of her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

The mixed martial artist uploaded a gif of her sitting by the pool with a huge smile on her face. The bright sky and some palm trees were visible in the background, but VanZant was front and center, commanding all eyes on her.

VanZant’s attire was also very much in line with the revealing swimsuits she’s known for tantalizing her followers with from time to time. She rocked a multi-colored bikini that showed off her sun-kissed skin and a significant amount of cleavage.

The fighter also tilted her head to the side as she beamed for the camera. Her hair also appeared to be soaked, suggesting that she’d been for a swim prior to posing for the sultry shot.

In the accompanying caption, VanZant encouraged her followers and admirers to be happy, even though it will make some people mad. Given that she celebrates her life in the public eye, VanZant is used to naysayers raising their heads, but she wasn’t letting them bring her down when she uploaded her latest clip.

VanZant’s fans appreciated the imagery and accompanying sentiment, however. As of this writing, the gif has received over 262,000 views and over 58,000 people have hit the like button.

The post also gained hundreds of comments, most of which were from admirers sharing their love for the 26-year-old bombshell.

“Keep smiling Paige, because it shows how much of a yery beautiful person that you are,” wrote one Instagram user.

“That’s what we all wanted to see,” wrote a second Instagrammer, emphasizing their compliment with some love-heart and smiley face emojis.

“Are you ever going to fight again,” enquired a third Instagram follower.

As documented by ESPN, the star left UFC recently and some MMA fans have been curious to see what she’ll do next. However, as the report highlighted, she recently signed a four-year contract with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

VanZant is scheduled to make her BKFC debut next year. In the meantime, she’s been keeping her fans entertained with social media uploads, a few of which have shown her wearing little clothing.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, she shared a picture of her and husband, Austin Vanderford, falling into a swimming pool. VanZant wore a thong bikini for the occasion as well, showing off her flawless booty in the process.