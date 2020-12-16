Tom Cruise Receives Overwhelming Support On Twitter After On-Set Tirade Is Leaked

Tom Cruise is receiving an outpouring of support on social media after a leaked audio recording went viral on December 15. The Sun released the audio of Tom scolding crew members on the set of Mission: Impossible 7. The staffers allegedly broke COVID-19 safety protocols while on the job, and the actor wasn’t having any part of it.

“If I see you do it again, you’re f*cking gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f*cking do it again,” Tom was heard yelling.

The Sun alleged that the actor was shouting at two men who were standing very close to one another while looking at a computer screen. It is not known at this time if the two men were wearing masks or not.

In just a few hours after the clip was released, the 58-year-old was a trending topic on Twitter. While there were plenty of users who found his behavior unacceptable, they were even more who supported Tom for how he handled the situation.

“He’s right. Thousands of jobs are at stake, and not just actors: transportation, makeup, costumes, script supervisors, assistants, secretaries, on and on. I’m sick of people not wearing masks and not taking precautions and then being surprised when someone gets Covid,” one user tweeted, in a post that got over 2,000 likes.

Many Twitter users admitted that when they saw the Jerry Maguire star trending for yelling on the set, they were expecting to hear something entirely different. Fans of the actor were pleased to hear him defending everyone who contributes to a movie, and noted that people in the industry were losing their homes due to shutdowns. He hinted at the immense pressure he felt to keep the set safe so lower-paid crew members had food on the table and money for college.

“Good! It’s a huge breach of trust on a production like this. He isn’t ranting for more green m&ms, he is demanding peoples safety and jobs be taken seriously,” another user opined on Twitter.

"Tom Cruise freaks out and screams at crew…" oh no "…about breaking Covid safety rules" wait this actually rules — Patrick Willems (@patrickhwillems) December 16, 2020

Tom Cruise is correct here FYI. Sorry/Not sorry. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 16, 2020

Others admitted they agreed with Tom’s frustration and sentiments, but weren’t happy with how he chose to discipline those that broke the rules. This prompted a debate between some, with many backing Tom by saying those rule-breakers had messed up more than once.

Tom’s character from Tropic Thunder, Les Grossman, also appeared in hundreds of tweets, as the character was known for his over-the-top outbursts when people didn’t do what he wanted.

At the time of this publication, Tom has not responded to the leaked audio. Mission: Impossible 7 production is still underway in London, England.