WWE Beauty Chelsea Green Rocks Tiny Bikini & Bandana In Latest Figure-Flaunting Snap

WWE superstar Chelsea Green took to Instagram this week and shared an outdoor bikini snap, much to the delight of her 559,000 followers.

The photo depicted the scantily-clad wrestler sitting in front of some green bushes and a gray sky backdrop. A glimpse of the ocean was also visible in the background, but it was Green and her lack of clothing that captured most of the attention.

Green rocked a tiny bikini that was made up of white, black and blue colors. The swimming attire showed off her sun-kissed skin and enviable figure, with her abs and cleavage both standing out in particular.

The Friday Night SmackDown star wore her brown wavy hair down to her shoulders, and she kept it held together with a blue bandana that complemented the rest of her outfit. Her face boasted a mysterious smile as she gazed straight into the camera for her latest sultry snap.

Green appeared to reference a Smokey Robinson and The Miracles song in the accompanying caption, though the quote also applied to how hot the WWE roster member looked at the time. Some of her followers also approved of Green’s summery look, as over 14,000 hit the like button and hundreds took the time to leave her a compliment.

“Who is that bom bom,” gushed one Instagram user, who concluded their post with a series of fire emojis.

“She looks good to me,” wrote a second Instagrammer, who added a sparkly love heart for extra emphasis.

Another Instagram follower described Green as the “Bikini Queen,” which is a comment that crops up in many of her uploads of this nature.

One Instagrammer also compared the wrestler to J’Lo, presumably due to the bandana.

There was also a call for Green to return to in-ring action from some of the social media users. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she got injured during her Friday Night SmackDown debut last month, which required her to have surgery.

However, as The Inquisitr article pointed out, the wrestler has been training again in recent weeks. The article showed a picture of her at the gym, working on making a full recovery in the near future.

Green has kept her admirers entertained during her hiatus from television, however. Earlier this week, she uploaded a snap of her wearing a one-piece attire that barely covered her perfect physique. It was one of several pictures of a similar nature to hit image-sharing platforms in recent weeks.