Cindy Prado Shows Off Killer Figure In Tight Mini Dress With Plunging Neckline

Cuban smokeshow Cindy Prado is wowing her 1.8 million followers with a hot new Instagram post. The 27-year-old showed off her famous physique in the new pic where she rocked a ribbed mini dress with a plunging neckline.

Cindy’s revealing garb had a fabric twist at her chest, which created a large cutout at her upper-torso. She also flashed a decent amount of cleavage, not to mention leg from the piece’s seriously short hemline. Her round rump was barely contained by the piece and would have been exposed if it were any shorter. The influencer’s legs went on for days and were perfectly bronzed.

Paired with the dress were white boots that had a mid-calf shaft height. The heels of the boots were quite chunky and resembled those of a Fembot from the Austin Powers films. Her shoes matched her white Gucci handbag that had a long gold chain.

The model also wore several different pieces of jewelry which included multiple necklaces, gold hoop earrings, a large chain bracelet, and thick rings. Cindy wore her long locks in large loose waves and flung her hair to one side in several of the photos. The post contained a series of images where she showed off different views of the outfit and toyed with her wavy hair.

Cindy was in Miami when the photos were snapped, as she was earlier this week when she shared other pics of herself enjoying lunch at a South Beach restaurant.

In the caption, the model promoted a giveaway she was doing with Hello Molly and told her followers how to enter to win a gift card from the clothing company.

In just a few hours, the pictures brought in over 25,000 likes and hundreds of comments. The comments section filled up with compliments for the social media star, where many gave praise to her hot outfit and enviable body.

“So seriously beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“HERMOSA,” a second added.

“Can you promise I’ll look as good in their clothes as you do?” a third follower asked.

The comments section also filled up with a plethora of emoji which included the heart-eyed smiley face, flame symbol, and red hearts.

While Cindy tends to mostly post photos of herself rocking revealing swimsuits or crop tops, she has been sharing more images of herself in conservative dresses lately. Earlier this month she covered up in a long-sleeved brown turtleneck dress while cozying up to the bar at CHICA in Miami. Cindy proved that even when she’s completely clothed she can still turn on the heat.