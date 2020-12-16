Wednesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy Sees His Worst Nightmare

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, December 16, tease that Billy will find himself behind bars, and he ends up seeing his worst nightmare come true when he faces all the important people in his life. It’s not too late for him, but if he isn’t able to turn things around, things look incredibly bleak for John Abbott’s youngest son.

Things look pretty bad for Billy (Jason Thompson), according to SheKnows Soaps. He may be putting up a brave front, but his devil-may-care facade hides some serious issues. After being arrested by Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), Billy faces years behind bars if he is convicted. That prospect causes him to contemplate what will happen to his children and the others he cares about.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) already let her uncle know that she didn’t entirely believe in his innocence. When Billy experiences a scenario where he was convicted of shooting Chance (Donny Boaz), Abby reads him the riot act. He is in the unique position of being related to both Abby and Chance, and she is furious that he shot Chance. Even though a jury found Billy guilty in his nightmare, he still insisted he was innocent, but Abby doesn’t buy it at all.

Not surprisingly, both Victor (Eric Braeden) and Adam (Mark Grossman) taunt Billy while he’s dressed in orange behind bars at the Genoa City Police Department. Billy accuses Victor of setting him up, and The Mustache reminds him of how badly he’s hurt Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and their children Katie and Johnny.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Speaking of his children, Billy sees them both wondering why their dad can’t be there, and a frazzled Victoria tries to help them understand while telling them positive things about their dad. It’s an excruciating moment for him, though. Then, when Delia visits him, he’s heartbroken. She reminds him that not only did he not protect her, but also that he cannot protect Katie and Johnny if he spends decades in prison. Her allegation really gets to him because, deep down, he knows that he plays a part in her death since he left her in the car.

Finally, in a truly horrifying vision, Billy sees that if he has to serve time, Adam might end up having undue influence on Johnny. As a teen, the young Abbott finds himself in constant trouble with the law, and he is completely helpless to stop the whole thing, leaving Johnny at Adam’s mercy. Everybody knows that Adam rarely shows any mercy, and his attitude with Johnny likely won’t be any different.

There are a few bright spots for Billy, though. Lily (Christel Khalil) never gives up on him, and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) is a fearless lawyer working on his behalf.