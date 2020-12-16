Ariana James Slays In Scanty Red Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Ariana James tantalized her 2.5 million Instagram followers on Monday, December 14, with a hot new update. The Colombian model and fitness personality took to the popular social media platform to post a couple of smoldering new snapshots that saw her clad in a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination.

The post included two photos that showed James sitting on the edge of a bathtub. She was in front of a large mirror and used her phone to capture the selfies. Her legs were wide apart, accentuating her toned quads while also marking the contrast between her curvy lower body and slim midriff.

James sizzled in a bright red two-piece bathing suit that included a classic triangle top with itty-bitty cups that left plenty of underboob and sideboob fully on display. The bottoms had thin strings that she pulled up high on her sides, baring her hips.

James wore her jet black hair parted on the side and styled in long straight strands that she pulled over one shoulder.

In the caption, James wished her fans a good night and noted that she doesn’t often post selfies, using this occasion to ask them if they like them or if they prefer photos taken with a professional camera, according to a Google translation.

Unsurprisingly, James’s followers loved the new update. In under a day, it has garnered more than 162,000 likes and upwards of 1,400 comments. They used the comments section space to interact with James and her caption, while also using the opportunity to shower her with compliments.

“Definitely @ariana you and the word perfection are synonyms, I wish with my soul one day to look 1/4 of how perfect you look,” one of her fans raved.

“Yup all your photo, selfies, cell phone, with camera alllllll,” added another fan.

“Perfectly beautiful! When you take care of yourself inside and out this is the result congratulations ari [heart emoji] you are an example to follow I adore you,” a third follower chimed in.

“With whatever, if you want you can use my eyes for photos,” added a fourth admirer.

James is well known among her fans for posting content that highlights her amazing physique. As The Inquisitr has written, she recently shared a funny image that showed her lying on her stomach with her French bulldog hanging out on her booty. She joked she would end up with funny tan lines as the dog lay in a pose similar to hers. James was topless in the shot, wearing just a pair of minuscule bikini bottoms with a G-string back.