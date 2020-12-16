Devon Windsor Flaunts Bikini Body In Crisscrossed Swimsuit: ‘Into The Wild’

Instagram model Devon Windsor has impressed her 2.2 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, December 15, featured the celebrity out in the wild as she wore a pair of tortoiseshell Brooklyn Sunnies and showed off a unique bathing suit.

In the caption, Devon alerted her fans to the fact that Brooklyn Sunnies were dropping tomorrow. She also advised that they were a limited edition and that her supporters needed to hurry if they didn’t want to miss out on the product.

Devon wore a brown crisscrossed bathing suit made from a textured fabric. Shoestring straps tied up in a halterneck fashion and the top section plunged down low in the front, revealing the celebrity’s cleavage. The cups then crossed over and joined to the briefs at each hip. This meant that Devon’s flat stomach was on display in the series of pictures.

Her blond hair was damp and swept back off her face. The distinctive sunglasses were pointed at the outer edge and covered her eyes dramatically.

Five images were shared and revealed the Instagram sensation to be standing in a beach location. The waterline featured in some of the shots and behind the model was a large rockscape that helped to highlight the model.

Devon’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within nine hours, the set had already garnered more than 3,600 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated supporters.

Fellow Instagram sensation Amanda Kloots touted that Devon looked “amazing,” to which Devon replied with a couple of red hearts in order to show her appreciation for the comment.

“Can’t wait,” a fan wrote in response to the celebrity’s news about the sunglasses range.

“Love these shots,” another user declared.

“Beautiful princess,” a fourth person wrote, also using a couple of emoji for further emphasis to their statement.

Many of her followers also decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the set. The red heart one got a serious workout as fans rushed in to show how much they liked the latest update. In addition — and for obvious reasons — the smiling emoji wearing sunglasses also featured regularly.

Devon often shares swimwear shots to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently flaunted her flawless figure while wearing a white bikini. Standing in front of a large boulder, the “golden hour” photoshoot certainly drew a lot of attention as her admirers quickly started to comment.