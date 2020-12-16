Chanel West Coast Spreads Out On The Floor In Latex Bra And Miniskirt With Sky-High Heels

Chanel West Coast is showing off her killer physique to her 3.5 million Instagram followers in a sexy new snapshot. The Ridiculousness star shared a hot photo to her timeline on December 15 where she rocked a skimpy holiday-themed ensemble. The photo appeared to be from a series, as Chanel shared a separate post last week where she wore the same outfit but posed in a different manner.

In the new upload, Chanel sprawled out on the floor wearing a matching latex bra and miniskirt. The top and bottom were red and green, and both featured some white fluffy detail that one might find on a Santa costume. The skirt was high-waisted, but her toned torso was still on display. The hemline was ultra-short, showing off Chanel’s lengthy limbs, which looked perfectly bronzed. The singer wore sky-high silver heels that had a thick platform and straps around her ankles.

The “Sharon Stoned” rapper stretched one leg out perfectly straight while bending another at her knee. She held her right hand up against her forehead, seemingly pretending to be exhausted. Chanel wore her brown hair down and in tight curls, which mimicked the hairstyle of a pinup girl. She sported super-short bangs, which appeared to be a clip-in piece.

The backdrop included a few wrapped presents and oversized ornaments that hung from a limb that was out of frame. Several beaded necklaces were also strewn across the floor, as was a hefty amount of fake snow.

In the caption, Chanel noted that she was “exhausted” from being jolly, and asked her followers if they felt the same way. She then directed her fans to the link in her bio, which offered several different avenues for people to purchase her Christmas album, West Coast Christmas.

The sexy new post got a lot of love from her millions of followers, raking in over 13,000 likes in under an hour. Hundreds of comments filled up below the photo, where her loyal admirers complimented her fierce holiday look and wished her well.

“Merry Christmas to my favorite female artist,” one fan wrote.

“You look so beautiful,” another added, with several heart-eyed emoji.

“Your so nice! Nice of you giving to the kids!” a third follower remarked.

Chanel recently hosted a toy drive, which was a major success. The rapper managed to collect hundreds of toys and shared some of the photos from her charity event on her Instagram stories.