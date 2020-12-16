Jade Picon Shows Off Rock-Hard Abs In White Bikini As She Poses With A Coconut Drink

Instagram model Jade Picon flaunted her enviable abs to her 10.7 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, December 15, featured the celebrity wearing a skimpy bikini as she enjoyed what appeared to be a cocktail while posing next to a swimming pool.

The 19-year-old model from Brazil wore a revealing white swimsuit. Featuring shoestring straps that tied up in a halterneck fashion, the triangular cups plunged down low in the front, showing off plenty of her cleavage. The briefs sat high over her hips but the focal point was definitely on Jade’s amazing abs.

As Jade supported her weight with one slender hand, she held a tropical drink in the other one. A straw and mini umbrella poked out of the top. In her caption, she remarked that it was the “best coconut in the world,” according to a Google translation.

She posed on the edge of a pool, her toned legs stretched out to the side. One shoulder was pushed backward and this thrust her chest forward, helping to draw further attention to her washboard stomach.

Her dark locks were wet and swept back from her face. She completed the look with a pair of tinted sunglasses.

In the background was a variety of palms and other tropical plants. The geotag indicated that Jade was in São Miguel dos Milagres, which is a municipality that is located on the northern coast of Alagoas, Brazil.

Jade’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within a mere six hours, the photo had already amassed a whopping 457,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments from her adoring fans.

The vast majority of commentators wrote in languages other than English. The Portuguese word “perfeita” was often used to describe the image. According to a Google translation, this means “perfect” in English. “Maravilhosa” or “wonderful” was also frequently used in the comments section.

In an obvious attempt to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words as a way to convey how they felt about the captivating image. By far, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji. However, the fox-with-heart-eyes also got a serious workout as well.

Jade often shares swimwear shots to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently stretched out in front of an inground pool. In that update, the location appeared to be on top of a building, rather than in a tropical location.